Rewind and replay: Who holds the advantage for Thurles?

They couldn’t be separated last Saturday and it seems it will take a lot to divide them again on Sunday. Breaking down the facts and figures of Clare and Galway, what pointers can be made to what will happen in Thurles?

The Benches: Advantage Clare

Limerick’s 2-6 from their bench on Sunday puts the spotlight on the strength in depth of their potential opponents. Clare have the advantage over Galway in that department as they have managed 3-12 in seven matches, Ian Galvin proving to be quite the pocket-rocket with a goal on two of the occasions he has been introduced, while Aron Shanagher scored a goal on his introduction last weekend.

Galway’s auxiliaries have produced 1-13 in seven outings. It’s along the lines of their 2017 returns when four points came from subs in the All-Ireland final and one point in the semi-final win over Tipp.

Scores: Dead heat

Both counties have put up impressive tallies throughout the summer. Clare failed to score fewer than 26 points just once (v Cork in their opening game) as have Galway but their total in the drawn Leinster final was six points less than the 1-21 Clare put up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh back in May. Clare have found the net eight times and Galway nine in their seven games (five of the Tribesmen’s green flags were raised against Offaly in their Leinster first-round match). But then the westerners demonstrated last year that a glut of goals aren’t required on a regular basis to be crowned champions.

Scorers: Advantage Galway

Galway have a better spread of scorers. Their top five scorers have contributed 5-124 of their 9-165 Championship total — 72% (Joe Canning — 1-60, Conor Whelan 2-15, Jason Flynn 1-17, Conor Cooney 1-15, Cathal Mannion 0-17).

That reads better than the 5-140 of Clare’s 8-152, which equates to 88% (Peter Duggan 2-70, John Conlon 1-26, Tony Kelly 1-25, David Reidy 1-9, and Shane O’Donnell 0-10). Galway are not as reliant as the Banner on frees either, as Canning and Jason Flynn have sent over 48 frees, 13 less than what Duggan has converted and an extra three points inferior when Tony Kelly and David Reidy’s conversions from placed balls are considered.

Final straight: Advantage Clare

In their last two visits to Croke Park, Galway have been caught in the closing stages despite leading by three points; Kilkenny salvaging a draw in the Leinster final and Clare doing it in normal time before Jason McCarthy’s equaliser in extra-time. Might it be argued Galway haven’t won a close affair since last year’s All-Ireland final?

Clare, on the other hand, look battle-hardened, last weekend the latest example. A Thurles post may have helped them to beat Tipp but they demonstrated that day they have the stomach for a game when it’s in the melting pot.

Replay effect: Advantage Galway

It was expected the reality check provided by Kilkenny to Galway would have done them the world of good, but they are now in need of another one. Had Galway taken those first-half chances last weekend, we might be talking about Galway-Limerick already but the frustration of those missed opportunities combined with Clare readjusting themselves meant Galway are in need of another lesson.

Beating kings of replays Kilkenny the last day, though, at the same venue as Sunday’s rematch, is a gain over Clare who return to where they collapsed in the second half of the Munster final against Cork.

Freshness: Advantage Clare

It didn’t appear Clare were suffering as much as Galway in extra-time four days’ ago. That’s not to say an injury or two may manifest itself but even if Canning’s knee isn’t a concern, there are doubts about Gearóid McInerney and Conor Whelan. Irrespective of what setbacks they picked up in Croke Park, Galway have faced a more intensive schedule in recent times. Each have played two matches since July 1 but Clare had a two-week gap to their quarter-final and another to the semi-final. Galway, on the other hand, face back-to-back weekend games for a fourth time this summer.

Work-rate: Advantage Galway

A look at the statistics from Sunday’s match and it’s clear that Galway were their own worst enemies. In the end, they only accumulated three more wides than Clare who were quite horrendous with their shooting in the first half of extra-time. However, the data shows they grafted more than Clare, 43 hooks, blocks, and tackles (a breakdown of 2-3-38) to their opponents’ 21 (1-1-12). If Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor are preaching one thing this week, it’s that those figures have to improve if Clare are to knock out the reigning champions.