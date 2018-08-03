Returning Contepomi relishing challenge at Leinster

By James O’Connor

New Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi admits he faces a challenge by “coming into a winning team.”

The former Leinster star had coached Argentina’s ‘A’ side and Super Rugby side Jaguares but believes that ‘destiny’ played a part in his return to Dublin.

Contepomi. Picture: Sportsfile

Contepomi, who made 116 appearances for the province, has replaced Girvan Dempsey who joined Bath Rugby as an attack coach.

“It’s a great feeling, I think it’s fortunate to be able to come back to Leinster especially after they’ve proved they’re the best team in Europe,” Contepomi told Leinster Rugby TV.

“But also the set-up and the people here, the rugby culture and how they feel rugby, it’s special. I’m very fortunate to be back here.

“I kept in touch with a lot of Irish friends but not specifically with Leo [Cullen] or Leinster itself in terms of coming back or something.

“It was destiny or whatever you want to call it, provided by God, I don’t know.

“Probably there is no better place to go if I want to leave Argentina. Having played the game at a high level, it gives you a knowledge that it’s good if you’re able to transmit that and transmit experience and so on.”

Contepomi made 116 appearances for Leinster between 2003 and 2009 and returns in time for the start of the new season, and hopes this experience can bring something else to Leinster.

“Hopefully I’ve got in the last few years a bit more knowledge on technique, on things the way I have seen rugby. For me as a coach when you’re going into a working team or going into a club, you need to understand the culture of the club so as to know what you can bring on or what you can leave.

“I’m really happy and I think that knowing the type of rugby that Leinster wants to play and knowing the culture of rugby, the Leinster way, is where you can add something. Hopefully I can add something to some of the players and the coaching staff.”

With Leinster starting the new season as European Cup and PRO14 double champions, Contepomi knows that it’s more fine-tuning than major changes that are needed within the squad, and he believes that fighting off teams looking to knock them off their pedestal is another challenge .

“I think it’s a great challenge as well and to come into a winning team.

“I always hear that you learn more from a defeat than a win and for me, that’s not quite right because you have to learn from a defeat, if not you’ll be sinking and sinking even further.

That’s the big challenge I think for Leinster to hopefully go and do it again, from one year to the next like that. You have to keep up there all the time.

“Leinster deserves it because there’s a massive structure and a real good squad and we just have to work.

“There’s nothing else you can do, just work hard and go keep doing it every day.”

