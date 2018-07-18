Retiring Colm O’Neill a Rebel ‘great’, says manager McCarthy

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has described Colm O’Neill, who yesterday announced his retirement from inter-county football, as “one of the greatest forwards” Cork ever produced.

Colm O'Neill in action for Cork against Meath in the 2018 National Football League

The 29-year-old, plagued by persistent knee trouble this summer, has been forced to step away from the inter-county scene after 10 seasons with the Cork seniors.

O’Neill, who fought his way back from three cruciate tears across a six-year period, hobbled out of Cork’s Munster semi-final win over Tipperary in May with a knee injury, undergoing surgery the following week. He was introduced as a sub on the evening of Cork’s Munster final hammering, but further problems with his knee meant he played no part against Tyrone.

Unfortunately, due to medical advice I have been left with no option but to retire from inter-county football,” O’Neill told The42.

“For me, it was a huge honour and privilege to represent Cork for the last 12 years. It has not always been rosy and there were many dark days but from the start, I have had great support through my family, fiancée Claire and wide circle of friends and colleagues who helped me through those challenging times.

“No stone was left unturned to play for Cork but due to recent recurring problems with my knee, a decision had to be made about my future in the Cork jersey.”

The Ballyclough native tore his cruciate for the first time in a club match in 2008. The second occurrence of this injury was against Galway in a league fixture in 2011, with cruciate tear number three arriving in the spring of 2013 while again on league duty with Cork. Each time, he made a successful return to the Cork dressing-room.

Ronan McCarthy last night said O’Neill was a “sublime talent”, praising him for getting back on the field for this year’s Munster final just three-and-a-half weeks after surgery.

He was an absolutely marvellous player. He always reminded me of Jimmy Barry-Murphy in the way he played, a deadly assassin in that he could be quiet for periods of matches and then explode into life.

“The quality of his finishing always stood out. Even watching him close up, he’d do things that would surprise you despite the fact that you were looking at him on an almost nightly basis. The level of his ability, off both feet, was astonishing. I saw him one night at training kicking 45s with his right. People always related to him with his left foot and how good that was. His right was equally good. An incredible talent.”

O’Neill captained Cork to All-Ireland U21 glory in 2009, the same year he made his senior debut. That was his second All-Ireland U21 medal, having also been part of the successful 2007 class.

His senior highlights reel includes the 2010 All-Ireland final win, being introduced as a sub. He also came off the bench to great effect in that summer’s All-Ireland semi-final, winning a penalty against Dublin.

Continued Ronan McCarthy: “While you would be saddened that the tail end of his career has been shortened, he has had 12 great years with Cork and he’s managed to win an awful lot.

He had great steel and determination, which, maybe, he never got credit for, in the way he recovered from injuries and setbacks.

He had surgery on the Wednesday after the Tipp game this year and to get back on the field for the Munster final was an incredible achievement in itself.

“He also had an ice cold big match temperament. His leadership, which was always understated, was influential nonetheless.”