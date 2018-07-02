Replay provides an additional headache for All-Ireland champions

Where are the missing Thurles hundreds?

Thurles yesterday was heralded as a sell-out and as much as it felt it with the strength of the Clare support, which was so lacking in 2017, the 45,364 attendance was 194 less than last year’s 45,558 total.

So what gives? More people wanted to attend this year’s Munster final and unless Semple Stadium has been subject to a reduced capacity that we are not aware of there should be questions asked.

There were ticket returns after Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy spoke last week of the game as a surprise sell-out based on it not being one 12 months previous.

She also discussed the fact club members were going to be left disappointed by allocations but it seems more in both counties could have been accommodated, or else many tickets weren’t used or the ‘head count’ was wrong. If it wasn’t the count, what was it?

We’re only talking about a few hundred but this was a game a lot of people wanted to see in the flesh and were given indications that they couldn’t.

- John Fogarty

Galway’s Conor Whelan is tackled by Kilkenny’s Pádraig Walsh during the Leinster SHC final.Picture: Ryan Byrne

No home comfort for Clare

Never have we had so much talk about home venues and home advantage as in the past week and the GAA rulebook claimed another victim in the Clare footballers.

Despite being drawn out of the hat first, the Banner had to concede home advantage because Armagh are classed as a ‘weaker’ county having played Division Three football this year.

That seems a tad harsh — especially when these teams are going to be playing in the same division next year after Armagh won Division 3. The home fans rocked the joint as Armagh mounted their fabulous comeback in the Athletic Grounds. We can only wonder what might have happened if the game had been in Cusack Park.

- Orla Bannon

Cork and Clare march behind the band prior to the Munster final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tyrone maintain qualifier run

Surely Tyrone are now the undisputed qualifier kings? Their 87% win rate in the back door series leaves them in third position behind Dublin, who have only lost one qualifier, and Kerry, the only county with a 100% record.

But Kerry and Dublin have only played 21 qualifier games combined compared to Tyrone’s 31 games, of which they’ve won a highly impressive 27. If Tyrone win their Round 4 game next weekend they’ll have navigated all four qualifier rounds for the third time in the last six seasons.

Consistently bowing out in Ulster is the obvious negative but Tyrone — Ulster champions in 2016 and 2017 — can be cut some slack in what is the most competitive of all four provinces. For the record, Kildare’s win over Mayo on Saturday also leapfrogged them ahead of Mayo into fifth position in the overall qualifier league with a 71% win rate.

- Paul Keane

Galway face fixture pile-up

Replays tend to ruin everybody’s best laid plans but Galway have more reason than most to curse their failure to claim the Leinster hurling senior title at the first attempt. Half a dozen or so of the men serving on Micheal Donoghue’s panel also have the small matter of a provincial U21 decider to deal with this week.

They face Wexford on Wednesday evening before turning their attention to Thurles at the weekend.

“Yeah, we’ve six or seven involved,” said Donoghue. “Look, I’m not going to say it’s not ideal, we’ve worked it for the last couple of weeks. We’ll just regroup now and reassess and see where we are early in the week.”

Conor Cooney of Galway in action against Paul Murphy of Kilkenny. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Galway foul of free count