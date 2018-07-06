Remember me? Harrington backs up pre-Open pledge with craft and graft

Pádraig Harrington took issue with his pre-tournament odds of 66-1 as he prepared for the annual return to links golf, but a sparkling opening round of 68 has sent them tumbling to a more realistic position in the markets.

Two-time Open champion Harrington wondered aloud on Tuesday why his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open odds had been so long, given his reputation as one of the game’s finest exponent of links golf.

Two days later and the triple major winner would have been perfectly entitled to say ‘I told you so’, given he was four under par for the day, a shot off the clubhouse lead held after the morning wave by New Zealand Ryan Fox and had just compiled a round that was a throwback to his glory days of 2007 and 2008, when he collected the Claret Jug at Carnoustie and then Birkdale.

A chip-in eagle at the par-five 17th, his eighth hole of the day, got Harrington moving on the Glashedy Links after a bogey two holes earlier, before three birdies on the front, his inward nine at the fourth, sixth and seventh, moved him onto the leaderboard.

Yet, that does not paint the full picture, for there was so much more about Harrington’s play that made this a great round of links golf. There was craft, some graft and no more than his fair share of luck on a glorious day by the sea, as the 2007 Irish Open champion plotted his way around Ballyliffin, his par saves every bit as encouraging as the birdies and eagle.

As a package, it gave Harrington’s army of supporters a reason to cheer again and the object of that affection enjoying giving them the reason to do so.

“It was nice. I had a lot of good support and it was nice I could give something back,” he said. “I’d prefer 68 with lashes of rain if you could offer it up, but look, I’m happy to shoot a good score. I love playing links golf and it’s nice to get out there and shoot a score, as I said, and keep yourself in there.

Something for the crowds to cheer on. There was a nice atmosphere out there. There was a little bit of a buzz about the game and that’s nice to see.

Harrington followed that chip-in eagle at 17, his eighth, with two great up and downs, following wild shots on his ninth and 10th holes. He caught a break on both those holes and said: “To make four from there, and then the next hole, same thing, and the next hole, to kind of make a bit of a mess of the second shot on the next hole, but to get up and down out of that bunker, I think I had 35 yards up a tier, so I played probably the shot I would be happiest about all day. I played a pitch and run out of the bunker. I know it stopped like 15 feet short, but at least it was a shot. I took on the shot and I played it nicely.”

There was more scrambling to be done on his penultimate hole, the par-four eighth, when his approach shot plugged in the face of a fairway bunker on the inside corner of the dogleg left.

“That was weird. My own fault, that. I had a sneaky suspicion I could get it around the corner and you do that sort of stuff. I should have played it straight out to the dogleg, but I knew if I turned it, it would be into in the wind, and you think you can do great things, but when you finish stuck up the face of the bunker, there’s a lot of reflection going down there. Yeah, should have hit the iron.”

Yet once again, Harrington saved the day, opting not to take a penalty drop and instead rolling the dice.

“I said, ‘look, if I can get it out there’... I got it out there 40 yards as it turned out and left myself 92 yards, a very good chance of getting up and down.

“I thought I stiffed the pitch. Still had a bit of work to do, but you know, making four, it avoided me feeling like I made a stupid mistake, which I had made off the tee. You know, I talk about strategy, but that’s what you don’t want to do is those things where you just get drawn into the dogleg instead of playing it like it was a straight hole.

“You know, it’s a mistake I’m sure I’ll make again during the tournament but hopefully I won’t do it too often.”

Now comes the next test: Doing it all over again today.

“Gee whiz, it would be nice if it was more of the same. Just doesn’t work like that. I know in my own game, I see lots of good stuff all the time, but not altogether consistently.

“So I know if I just stay patient, hopefully I’ll manage it well enough to get myself into position with nine holes to go. I know I’d become a different animal in that situation, so that’s the goal is just to keep myself in position, you know, with nine holes to go, I can have a bit of fun.”