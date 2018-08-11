Home»Sport

Relief for Rebel County dual stars as fixtures clash resolved

Saturday, August 11, 2018 - 04:50 AM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

The fixtures row which developed because of Cork’s involvement in both All- Ireland camogie and ladies football semi-finals has been resolved.

Dual players Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger looked set to have to choose between one of the codes after both clashes were set for August 18.

Hannah Looney of Cork in action against Aislinn Desmond of Kerry during the TG4 Munster Ladies Senior Football Final match between Cork and Kerry at CIT in Bishopstown, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

After intense negotiation, the ladies football fixture between Cork and Donegal has been refixed for Saturday, August 25 (2.45pm), with the Rebels’ All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Tipperary going ahead as scheduled on its original date as part of a live television doubleheader.

Discussions between the respective associations, as well as broadcaster TG4 and the Donegal LGFA, have been ongoing for the last number of days, with a resolution brokered yesterday morning.

Ephie Fitzgerald, the Cork football manager, thanked the LGFA, Donegal LGFA, and TG4 for rearranging their fixture. His camogie counterpart, Paudie Murray, though pleased to see common sense prevail, believes the clash of fixtures could have been avoided months ago.

“It shouldn’t have come to this,” said Murray.

“This could have been avoided as far back as last December. Why put the players through the stress they have had to endure for the last couple of days. My hope is that this would be the last time such a clash materialises,” said Murray.

“I do want to compliment the Camogie Association on all the work they did behind the scenes to get this sorted.”

In a statement released by the LGFA, chief executive Helen O’Rourke said they had to negotiate a number of logistical and contractual issues before resolving the issue.

“We announced the times and dates of our summer fixtures schedule last March, when it was clearly stated that our All-Ireland senior semi-finals would be played on August 18 and August 25,” said O’Rourke.

“We stated at the time that finding suitable times for our televised fixtures proved extremely challenging and that we felt restricted to a large degree, due to the GAA’s new, condensed fixtures schedule. It should be noted that altering a fixtures schedule so late in the season has a significant knock-on effect and impact on club and county players in other counties.”


New father's life 'changed forever' after he was run over by surgeon

