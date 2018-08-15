Reidy grabbing chance with Limerick after two years out of equation

bBy Michael Moynihan David Reidy’s late point for Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork drew a line under a tough couple of years for the Dromin- Athlacca man.

Dropped two years ago from the Limerick panel, Reidy knuckled down and threw his lot in with Kildare, keeping his hand in until his recall.

“I’m around a bit, on the panel from 2013 until 2016. John [Kiely, the manager] rang me then and said I wouldn’t be part of their plans for 2017. It was disappointing, but I had to take it on the chin and go away and work. I had to think of why he didn’t want me and to work on those things and, thankfully, I got the call last October or November to come back in.

“When John rang me, I didn’t think twice about it, it was what I wanted to do and I got the call. It was a surprise, but I didn’t hesitate to say yes and I’m lucky to be part of a quality team and management.”

He enjoyed the year with Kildare, where he teaches in Rathcoffey and lives in Naas. There was a link with home through manager Joe Quaid, the former Limerick goalkeeper.

“Joe rang me and asked if I wanted to come in [after being dropped]. It appealed to me straightaway, I didn’t think it was going to happen, but he rang me and asked me in for a week or two. I thoroughly enjoyed it, the set-up was great, so I continued. It was a great experience.

I didn’t know what to expect, but I can’t speak highly enough of the players and management, Kildare hurling in general and the Christy Ring competition. The effort the boys put in are as good as anywhere else, the professionalism is the same, and I was delighted to see them win the Christy Ring this year. I can’t speak highly enough of them, I was grateful for the experience.

“The boys were down to earth, and they’d bring you down to earth fairly quick if you weren’t pulling your weight. They didn’t build you up as something more than you were.

“John Mulhall (ex Kilkenny) was in there as well and it was great to learn from him, he’s a fantastic hurler and a great guy. We had good craic for the year with him, but no, you’re not built up to be more than you are.

“I couldn’t go [to the Christy Ring final], but it was great to see them win. Brian Byrne from Naas was the captain, and he’s 21, 22.

“Could I see them getting to Liam MacCarthy level? Definitely, there are great hurling men in Kildare. I was at the county final there last year between Ardclough and Naas. A great game. Ardclough won it, a rural parish, and there’s potential there. They just need a bit of backing.”

Reidy needed to bide his time with Limerick this year.

“You have to be patient, especially with this squad, so any chance you get you have to go and grab it with two hands.

“I was lucky I came on the last couple of minutes against Cork, but it could have been anyone, and it could be anyone the next day.

“All the Munster games were big ones. There was a sense of the crowd. You didn’t get a chance to think of what was happening. Within seconds, you were on the field. A different challenge, yeah.”

Reidy points out that the time with Kildare helped him improve in specific areas.

“Mentality-wise more than hurling, it might have been the kick I needed to get back in with Limerick.

“I don’t know what I’d be doing [if not recalled]. I always wanted to get back in and, if I weren’t here, I’d be trying to get back in, whatever that would involve. I’d be trying to get back in anyway.”

He’s glad to be there now, particularly with the dramatic comeback against Cork.

“I don’t remember any stand-out point, I remember we kept clawing back with the next score, the next score.

“The subs had a massive impact and gave a great lift to the lads still playing, to give that extra few per cent. There wasn’t a stand-out moment, just to keep plugging away.

“There was no change [before extra time], just to keep going and to keep working at what we were doing. There was no difference for extra time. We had some fresh legs and it was maybe about getting them on the ball as much as we could.

“Patience plays a big part, particularly with the squad we have. There are fellas who haven’t played much hurling this year who are brilliant hurlers, you have to make sure you take the chance when you get it.

“It was nice to come in the last day, but it was only a semi-final, we’ve nothing won yet. The 19th August we’ve to do it all again.”