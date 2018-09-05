Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui stands by controversial Spain exit

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has no regrets over his departure from the Spain job — and sees no reason why both club and country cannot enjoy a successful future.

The Spanish federation sacked Lopetegui on the eve of the 2018 World Cup following the manner of his announcement as successor to Zinedine Zidane at Real.

Spain were eliminated at the last-16 stage by hosts Russia after a penalty shoot-out, but are preparing for a fresh start under new head coach Luis Enrique in the opening match of their UEFA Nations League campaign against England at Wembley on Saturday.

The 52-year-old now hopes everyone can move forwards.

“I took a decision and I would take it again, I did it honestly and I have no regrets,” Lopetegui told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

We are all focused on what we have to do now and the past is in the past. The way it happened cannot be changed.

The departure of talisman forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has, so far, not had a major impact on Real Madrid’s performances, with the club recording three straight wins in the league, despite losing the Uefa Super Cup to city rivals Atletico.

“We have done okay, but it is only the start,” the Real boss added.

“Out target is everything this season.”