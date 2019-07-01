Rafael Benitez: Newcastle did not share my vision for the club’s future

Rafael Benitez wanted to sign a new contract at Newcastle but did not as he felt the club did not share his vision.

The Champions League-winning coach left St James’ Park last week after three years in charge, which included winning the Sky Bet Championship and surviving for two years in the top flight.

Benitez said that although there were “challenging” times he did not regret his decision to move to Tyneside and the only reason he was not still there was a disagreement with those who run the club about how they should move forward.

“Thank you for three fantastic, exciting and, at times, challenging years,” Benitez, whose desire for greater investment in the squad was not shared by owner Mike Ashley, wrote in an open letter to fans.

“From winning the Championship, to our two seasons in the Premier League, fans, staff and players have all been united.

“I wanted to stay, but I didn’t just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project.

2015-16 - 18th in Premier League (10 games)

2016-17 - 1st in Championship

2017-18 - 10th in Premier League

2018-19 - 13th in Premier League

“Unfortunately it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.

“I’m very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I’m very proud about what we achieved together.

“I will always have you in my heart.”

