World-beater Altior jumps into record books

Not at his best, perhaps, but Altior is without defeat in 18 consecutive outings in the national hunt sphere and a world-record 13 times over fences. It may not have looked or felt like an imperious performance, but yesterday’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase reiterated the fact he is damn hard to beat.

The Nicky Henderson-trained superstar successfully defended his crown and, in doing so, notched a fourth consecutive victory at this Festival. Winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016, the Arkle Chase in 2017, and now two Champion Chases, he is always expected to win but, perhaps unfairly, not to have to pull out all the stops. Predictably, Saint Calvados set off in front, with Altior in second place, surprisingly clear of the remainder.

Nico de Boinville riding Altior clear the last to win The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase from Politologue (yellow) and Sceau Royal (green) at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2019 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It felt like an advantage being conceded to a horse which didn’t need it, but perhaps those behind felt the leader would be going off too fast and following him closely was the wrong thing to do. This race last year was the only time the High Chaparral gelding has not been sent off odds-on over fences and he traded a little bigger than 7-1 in running before emerging on top that day. He didn’t drift quite that far yesterday, but there was a moment when the 4-11 chance touched even-money.

When going well in second place, he seemed to change his mind at the water jump and was lucky to negotiate it safely. Thereafter, his jumping was all too careful, and the field was able to close up behind. When Sceau Royal landed the best part of a length in front at the back of the last fence, it was he who went odds-on, but the hill brings out the very best in Altior and, for all that much of this performance was anything but impressive, the final 50 yards were deeply so.

In the fashion of a born winner, he turned a losing situation into a winning one with his customary power-packed rush to the winning post, with last year’s fourth, Politologue, grabbing second spot ahead of Sceau Royal. The winner, the mount of Nico De Boinville, was going as well at the line as he was at any other point of the race and, even though he could make history by becoming only the second horse in history, after Badsworth Boy, to win the Champion Chase three times, it will be surprising if he is not running over a longer trip in 12 months’ time.

For all that he hasn’t been beaten since finishing third to Bellshill in a bumper at the 2015 Punchestown festival, his trainer admits his star performer is difficult to watch. “It’s nice when it’s over,” said Henderson. “It’s like hitting your head against a brick wall: The only nice bit is when it stops, but when you see the crowd like that around the winner’s enclosure, it’s like going back to the Sprinter Sacre days and it was great that he was here this morning and they gave him a great welcome.

Altior ridden by Nico de Boinville with winning connections including Trainer Nicky Henderson following their victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire.

“How lucky are we to retire one and then find another. You can’t believe it’s possible, really, and it makes it all worthwhile. He’s some star.” When asked how it felt watching him being passed at the final fence, he added: “I thought, ‘hell’s bells, we’ve got trouble here’, but it’s amazing how he picked up. He knew what he had to do. We’ll think about where we go now, but Nico said that more than anything Altior hated the ground. It was against him.

“Last year, he wasn’t ready to come back at Aintree, so we waited for Sandown. I think that’s probably what we’ll do, and then we’ll sit down over the summer and think about things, but we will seriously think about the King George. It’s nice to break records, but then you wake up in the night and realise it is insignificant compared to what Winx has done.” Winning jockey de Boinville, who was work rider to Sprinter Sacre when he won his first Champion Chase and in the saddle for his second success in the race, three years later, said of Altior: “We definitely went half a length down after the last, but he just seemed to find this extra gear.

“I don’t know where it comes from, he is just a phenomenal athlete. I think he doesn’t know how to lose at the moment. Long may it continue. I was watching how he came in, the crowd that came out to see him, and the cheer he got. I think we are getting to the level of Sprinter Sacre, the public are really warming to him and I think he lit up the Festival this year.

“I don’t think that I rode Sprinter Sacre at his peak, but I am riding Altior at his peak and, for me, he is the best I have ridden. I am not going take anything away from past champions — who can forget Master Minded coming up that hill and Sprinter Sacre — but what a horse Altior is. We are lucky to be in an age where he is here. I think we should celebrate him.”

READ MORE How Munster can reap rewards of west Cork rugby revolution

Of runner-up Politologue, who was beaten a length-and-three-quarters, his trainer Paul Nicholls said: “We had one plan, which was to take our time and have one go at Altior from the back of the last and it went to perfection. He’s run a career-best, and Altior is a hard horse to beat. I did think we were going to get there at one point but, as I say, career-best and we’re thrilled with him.”

Alan King has had a relatively quiet time at recent Festivals, but he was thrilled with the run of third- placed Sceau Royal.

“It was a great performance and we became very, very excited running to the last fence. I’m thrilled with him,” said King. “We could have done without the rain yesterday, but that’s by the by, and he has run a mighty race. To be beaten by a champion like that is no disgrace, and the stamina kicks in with Altior, he’s a machine. We’ll take our horse to Aintree next.”

The biggest disappointment was Min, who slipped back as the race entered its final stage. He finished fifth and his jockey Ruby Walsh reported: “He didn’t jump. He is usually a brilliant jumper, but was very deliberate, and lucky at the water. If you don’t jump in the Champion Chase, you don’t get involved.”