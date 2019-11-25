News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Willie Mullins hopeful Kemboy clearance is imminent

By Keith Hamer
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 12:31 PM

Willie Mullins believes he will finally be able to make entries for Punchestown Gold Cup winner Kemboy this week.

The Closutton trainer revealed negotiations over settling the issues that have prevented him from making plans for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup hopeful will be resolved “in the next day or so”.

Kemboy and several other horses owned by the Supreme Horse Racing Club have effectively been barred from running since last month by a suspension initially placed on the ownership syndicate by Horse Racing Ireland.

That escalated earlier this month when HRI announced all registrations of horses under the ownership of Supreme Horse Racing Club were voided following a persistent failure to provide requested information.

The syndicate is no longer allowed to own or part-own horses registered under rules in Ireland.

“I know there’s a lot of behind the scenes work going on,” said Mullins.

“From what I can gather, that could all be sorted in the next day or so. It is very close to being resolved.”

The suspension of horses under the Supreme banner meant Kemboy could not make his intended seasonal debut in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on November 2.

However, Mullins is optimistic the matter will be sorted in time for him to give Kemboy an entry in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28.

Entries for the Grade One over three miles close on Wednesday.

“We are all trying to make that deadline and at the moment I would say that looks good,” he said.

TOPIC: Horse Racing

