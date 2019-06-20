News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Willie Mullins absent from Royal Ascot following 'small procedure'

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Champion Irish National Hunt trainer Willie Mullins is missing from Royal Ascot this week through ill health.

Mullins, who has trained six winners at the big meeting, has undergone a "small procedure", according to Rich Ricci, who owns many of the stable stars at Closutton.

Mullins enjoyed another hugely successful campaign last season, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup for the first time with Al Boum Photo, adding the Punchestown Gold Cup with Kemboy and also landing a maiden Irish Grand National triumph, courtesy of Burrows Saint.

Ricci told ITV Racing: "He's had a small procedure, but he'll be fine.

"We're not sure of the cause of it, but like the rest of us we're getting older and in need of a little maintenance.

"He'll be back and fighting fit in a short while, he's fine, he just won't be here this week."

PA

More on this topic

Stradivarius defends Gold Cup to give Dettori remarkable fourth successive victory

Stoute's Crystal Ocean outbattles O'Brien's Magical

Bold move pays off as Circus Maximus wins St James's Palace Stakes

Phoenix can confirm Irish 2000 Guineas form

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Barty closes on number one after Osaka is beaten

Froome leaves hospital after Criterium du Dauphine crash

Boothroyd believes Manchester United interest is ‘bound to’ affect Wan-Bissaka

Sarri to learn from Hazard philosophy after taking over at Juventus


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: I keep having filthy thoughts about boy-racer types from West Kerry

The history of eyelashes: The tiny hairs that hold huge sway in the beauty industry

Garry Ringrose on playing the long game

Painting found in attic could fetch €150 million

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »