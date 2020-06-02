News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Willie McCreery looking forward to the Irish horse racing's return

Willie McCreery looking forward to the Irish horse racing's return
SOOTHING SPRAY: Fictitious Lady is washed down after a morning gallop at former Kildare GAA footballer Willie McCreery’s yard at Rathbride Stables yesterday. Horse racing in Ireland is set to resume next Monday. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Tommy Lyons
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 09:30 PM

After 10 barren weeks, it is just a matter of days before horse racing returns in this country, and for most within the industry it cannot come soon enough.

Going racing will be a different experience, and the future remains uncertain, but next Monday is a positive step in the right direction.

“It’s been very tough on owners more than anyone, they are the bread and butter of the industry: No owner, no establishment,” said trainer Willie McCreery, as he yesterday reflected on a tough time globally but also looked forward to getting the show back on the road.

“After three months with no racing, you just want to get back to a norm in which you are racing. Owners could start to lose faith in what you are telling them but when you start racing, they start believing in you.

“But they have been very good, and very understanding. I have a lot of owner-breeders who need their horses racing. Racing is not just for punting: It’s a whole industry. Racing is the wheel of that industry and if that doesn’t turn the industry doesn’t turn, full stop.

“I have beautiful horses, but they are of no value until they start racing. Everything depends on racing, which you don’t realise until it stops.

I have no interest at all in betting, it’s stud farms, breeders in Ireland — huge breeders — who are the key.

“We need racing. We are the top jockeys and trainers in the world — not me, but the top trainer can compete anywhere in the world. And our horses have the best name in the world.

“Take Irishcorrespondent (formerly owned and trained in Ireland but now in Hong Kong and racing as Exultant), who has won five Group 1s in Sha Tin, as an example. 

"Horses like that are invaluable to our industry. Agents buy Irish horses because they stand up to scrutiny.

“It’s a great benchmark for racing in the world. If they win here, they win elsewhere.”

While McCreery has his string ready to go, he admits getting the training schedule right was difficult when no date was set for the return.

READ MORE

‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh

“It was, about six weeks ago, an absolute nightmare because HRI had no start date. 

"They were trying to tell people they were talking behind closed doors, but it is very hard for trainers to stop and start. I ended working horses when I didn’t have to.

“But having a date has been fantastic and now that we have our programme, it’s a new world, a new year — a different year. We will be flat out as much as possible, but health and safety must come into it as well, and I need my staff to be safe.

“I have about 30 horses ready to run, and have about 20 two-year-olds, backward sorts, and a few nice unraced three-year-old fillies which I won’t name as I know what’s good in practise won’t make a match.”

With the former All-Ireland finalist, a football analogy is never too far away, and another was reserved for leading light Up Helly Aa, who is developing into the horse he promised to be in his youth.

“He hasn’t grown but has widened a lot,” revealed McCreery. “He has put on nearly 30 kilos and is a ball of a horse. He was a tall gangly lad and was never going to make the minor team. 

"The senior team was the plan but if we were too hard on him as a minor he might not want to play U21s. Too many lads get sickened if tested too early, but he always showed ability.

“But there’s no point thinking of him at this time, with fast ground. He’ll be for the end of season, when it is softer, and hopefully we’ll find something for him on Irish Champions Weekend.”

While that recent addition to the Irish calendar is set to go ahead in September, the football finals are not, and the possibility of a year without the All-Ireland championships is something McCreery is struggling to contemplate.

“I think it’s mad to say there’ll be no Gaelic Football this year. Imagine if we could see 32 counties into a round robin, be it October or later. Thirty-two into one, over five weekends, it would be some lift for the country.

“An open draw, home drawn first, make the home team choose venue. 

"Everyone would love Dublin versus Galway in the first game of the season, or Mayo at home to Dublin. Imagine that. What a lift it would be.

“Wouldn’t it give us something to really look forward to?”

READ MORE

Darling shines brightest on racing’s return

More on this topic

Darling shines brightest on racing’s returnDarling shines brightest on racing’s return

‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh

Siskin in ‘great nick’ ahead of Classic date, insists Colin KeaneSiskin in ‘great nick’ ahead of Classic date, insists Colin Keane

Half a century after his death Arkle still heads the field of greatnessHalf a century after his death Arkle still heads the field of greatness


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

On this day in 2004: Chelsea appoint Jose Mourinho for the first timeOn this day in 2004: Chelsea appoint Jose Mourinho for the first time

On this day in 2008: Sven-Goran Eriksson leaves Man City despite fan supportOn this day in 2008: Sven-Goran Eriksson leaves Man City despite fan support

Knock-out might suit Cork hurlers, says Seanie McGrathKnock-out might suit Cork hurlers, says Seanie McGrath

Open GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads FitzgeraldOpen GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads Fitzgerald


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

Tackling skin pigmentation requires patience, but it doesn’t need to be difficult.The Skin Nerd: What should be my first step towards lightening age spots?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »