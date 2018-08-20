Well-treated Mill Quest makes most of opportunity

By Tommy Lyons

On the final day of the August festival in Tramore, trainer Willie Mullins recorded a double, while championship rival Gordon Elliott took the feature, the McCarthy’s Irish Bar Lexington Handicap Chase with the well-treated Mill Quest.

The last-named was officially 21lbs lower over fences than over hurdles and the in-form mare was backed into odds-on favouritism to make a winning return to the larger obstacles.

And there was never a moment’s worry for those who took the short odds, as Jack Kennedy rode her prominently and asked her to go and win her race as the raced into the dip for the final time. Na Trachtalai Abu ran another fine race to take second place but was no match for the well-in winner.

Said Kennedy: “She’s a very nice mare, very versatile ground-wise, and over hurdles or fences.

“She’s a great fun horse for the summer and the lads (owners the Coolglen Syndicate) are getting great craic out of her.”

Willie Mullins described Frank Gillane Memorial Maiden winner Karl Der Grosse as “a brave horse” which is fitting for the four-year-old named after military strategist and notorious ruler King Charlemagne.

And this particular embodiment – a grey son of Jukebox Jury – gave rise to the notion he could be another Mullins recruit to start his Irish career in Tramore before successfully travelling abroad – perhaps no further than Cheltenham, though – with a polished effort under Ruby Walsh.

For one with just one previous outing over hurdles his jumping was accomplished, and he was never in any danger of failing to justify odds-on favouritism, which he did at the expense of stable-companion Sweet Flight.

Said Walsh: “He had a bit of experience, from that one run in France. It’s hard to know how far he might go, but he did it nicely today.”

Mullins and Walsh complete their short-price double when 1-5 favourite Getareason got off the mark over flights at the second time of asking, in the Comeragh Veterinary Maiden Hurdle. Prominent early, he led a long way out and only had to be kept up to his work to see off Cusp Of Carabelli and Day Day.

“He only had to be repeat his Galway run, as it was a very good horse of Martin Brassil’s (City Island) that beat him there,” said Walsh.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell is enjoying a great run and Moonball gave further reason for cheer when winning the Tramore Amusement & Leisure Park Handicap Chase in the hands of Ger Fox.

After winning the Jim Harney/Joe O’Shea Memorial Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, winning rider Shane Shortall was keen to praise winning trainer Joseph O’Brien for the upturn in his mount’s fortunes.

Shortall set out to make all aboard the 10-1 chance, and there were some heart-in-mouth moments along the way, not least at the final fence, but she kept going bravely to see off favourite Conduct Yourself.

Said Shortall: “She has been out of sorts lately, but Joseph changed her training regime. She ran very well first time out at Leopardstown, where she was unlucky to come down.

“We bounced out, made all and let her enjoy herself. I sat against her down the hill and then let her roll away and she has done it well.

“She made a mistake at the last but had plenty in the tank.”

Bellgrove was beaten a neck in last year’s running of the Heinz Pollmeier Memorial Handicap Chase but off a 2lb lower mark the Pat Cloke-trained mare went one place better, under a ground-saving ride by Davy Russell.

Tom Mullins’ is having a fine run with his runners under both codes, but he was keen to heap praise on winning rider Jody Townend after Backsheesh ran away with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper.

“The rider was brilliant, she’s a star waiting to happen,” said Mullins.

“She was good the way she was able to take her back at halfway and still keep her mind on the job and not disappoint her too much. And then she had to go when she went – she was full of running at the bottom of the hill and just had to go.”

Referring to the winner, he added: “She deserved that. I was a little bit afraid she might not act on the track, but she did.

“She’s a nice mare, she’s only four, and she got really strong in herself in the last couple of months. I don’t know where we’ll go now. She’ll probably win a flat maiden here next year, but she has won her bumper now and that’s the main thing.”