Weekend tips: Tullybeg worth waiting for in Bellewstown finale

By Tommy Lyons
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 06:50 AM

Tommy Lyons' nap comes in the closing race on the National Hunt card at Bellewstown. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Four meetings this weekend, three of which are on the level, but the nap comes in the closing race on the National Hunt card at Bellewstown, in the shape of Tullybeg.

Gordon Elliott’s runner made his track debut in a maiden hurdle at Navan in March and finished a fine fourth behind Lynwood Gold, a race in which the useful Blackbow finished runner-up. That was a fine first effort considering he was conceding experience to his rivals, and he should step forward markedly from it.

He is making his bumper debut this evening, but that is no concern for a runner from this stable and, given the opposition does not look strong, he is a confident choice to get off the mark this time.

The Flat action is in Naas and Laburnum can follow up her recent debut success by taking the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Naas Oaks Trial for Aidan O’Brien.

While the runner-up has since been beaten, there was an unmistakable authority to the performance of Laburnum and this step up in class looks well within her capabilities. It should be the start of what could be a great fortnight for in-form jockey Wayne Lordan as he assumes status as number one in Ballydoyle while Seamie Heffernan is in quarantine following his travels.

Another worth siding with in Naas is Chagall, in the Naas Apprentice Handicap. Trained by Eddie Lynam and ridden by the very much in-form Ben Coen, the selection ran a fine race when sixth behind Boughtinthedark on his recent return and a small step forward from that will ensure a big run here.

There is a cracking card tomorrow in Cork, with the Group 3 Munster Oaks the feature. Irish Leger winner Search For A Song may have the class to concede weight to her rivals, but Yaxeni is an improving sort and should really appreciate the step up to 12 furlongs.

She can go well despite being the least experienced runner in the field.

Elite Craft can continue the fine run of Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Not beaten far behind Yaxeni on debut and similarly when fifth behind subsequent Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Fancy Blue next time, she made her return in a Gowran maiden and found only the highly rated Roca Roma too good.

That was a fine reintroduction and a repeat of that effort will make her hard to beat.

Too Soon To Panic, who will appreciate the drop back to a mile, is a danger on form, but Dermot Weld likes to bring some of his best horses here and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of his newcomer Federica Sophia. Her dam, Sapphire, won the Group 3 Noblesse Stakes here in 2012 before finishing second in the Group 1 Pretty Polly.

TOPIC: Horse Racing

