Weekend tips: Leadership Race can record first success on turf

There looks to be some opportunities for punters on tomorrow’s cards at Dundalk and Cork, but today’s card at Leopardstown is typically competitive.

One which makes appeal at the Foxrock venue is Leadership Race, who runs in the finale, the Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale Handicap.

Ger Lyons’ horse was bogged down on soft ground last season but won twice at Dundalk late last year and made his comeback from eight months off with a fine effort in defeat in a seven-furlong race at The Curragh.

On that occasion, he was held up in last place, had to switch across the track to find room, but finished strongly to take third place behind Champers Elysees. That was a clear indication he is an improving sort and, provided ground conditions do not deteriorate during the day, he can record a first win on turf.

Parkers Hill was impressive last time and the form has worked out well. He rates a dagner, while Lustown Baba and Lightning Amber should both find winning opportunities this season.

Tomorrow in Mallow, Crystal Dawn will take beating in the Cork Handicap. She made her debut for Gavin Cromwell just 17 days ago at Fairyhouse and, after being caught in a pocket early in the straight, ran a race of promise to finish fourth behind Rain Or Shine. The one-furlong shorter trip looks ideal for the strong-travelling filly and she can prove well ahead of her mark of 53.

Grammata can get off the mark in the listed Coolmore Caravaggio Tipperary Stakes. Runner-up on debut, she was pitched in deep on her second start, in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot but ran a cracking race to finish seventh. This is a significant drop in class and she can confirm Berkshire form with Dickiedooda.

LEOPARDSTOWN (Saturday)

Selections

2:10 Noble Seal

2:35 Masen

3:10 Khafaaq (nb)

3:45 Pak Army

4:15 Cerberus

4:45 Rekindling

5:15 Zabeel Prince

5:45 Leadership Race (nap)

Next best

2:10 Ebeneezer Perry

2:35 Van Gogh

3:10 The Mpex Kid

3:45 Ultra Pride

4:15 Pepperoni Pete

4:45 Kasperenko

5:15 Ancient Spirit

5:45 Parkers Hill

CORK (Sunday)

Selections

2:40 Ahthatsgrand

3:10 Crystal Dawn (nap)

3:40 Grammata

4:10 Taramansour

4:40 Fame And Acclaim

5:15 Equitant

5:45 Silk Forest

Next best

2:40 Helvic Princess

3:10 Maggie Thunder

3:40 Mooneista

4:10 Monument Valley

4:40 Ocean Monarch

5:15 San Andreas

5:45 Lynn Britt Cabin

DUNDALK (Sunday)

Selections

2:30 Blue Cabochon

3:00 Ecclesiastical

3:30 Dark Pine

4:00 La Novia

4:30 Neyland

5:00 Cache Queen

5:30 Monarch Of Egypt

6:00 Marmolata (nb)

Next best

2:30 Mohaaseel

3:00 Shooting Spirit

3:30 Bestrella

4:00 Laralei

4:30 Eacharn

5:00 Lady De Vesci

5:30 Nobel Prize

6:00 Pempie