Unowhatimeanharry regains Punchestown Champion Stayers title

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Unowhatimeanharry repeated his win of two years ago in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

Harry Fry's veteran was once the leading staying hurdler in the division, but his last two runs suggested his best days were long behind him.

Ridden by Mark Walsh for just the second time, after Noel Fehily's retirement, the 16-1 shot travelled much more sweetly than normal - in the first three or four throughout.

When the pace-setting Killultagh Vic gave way, there were plenty still in with a chance - including Bapaume, Vision Des Flos and Aux Ptits Soins - but the British-trained raider stayed on best of all.

The 11-year-old found plenty for pressure, powering up the run-in, and he had too much for Bacardys - who was three lengths away.

The 9-4 favourite Bapaume was back in third, with Killultagh Vic fourth.

Vision Des Flos made a bad blunder when just headed at the last, while Not Many Left fell at the same flight.

PA

