Un De Sceaux leaves for new life in France

By Colin Wilson
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 08:25 PM

Multiple Grade One-winning chaser Un De Sceaux left the yard of Willie Mullins for the final time on Monday.

The hugely popular 12-year-old was retired in February after a ligament problem was discovered in the wake of a piece of work in preparation for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He finished outside of the first two just once in 21 completed runs over fences – the majority of which were in Grade One company – and ended his career having won 23 of 34 races under rules and more than £1.5 million in prize-money.

He ran at five Cheltenham Festivals, winning the Arkle in 2015 and the Ryanair in 2017.

Mullins tweeted: “Un De Sceaux is leaving us today for his new life in France. A horse with a remarkable attitude & a will to win like no other, he will be really missed around the yard.”

Saluting his charge on the day his retirement was announced, Mullins had said: “You can’t replace horses like him – it’s impossible. He was a once-in-a-lifetime horse, and we were very lucky to have him.”

