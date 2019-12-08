News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two-star win for Cian O’Connor as Irish impress in Belgium

By Mike Dunne
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 08:43 PM

Cian O’Connor came out on top at the two-star Grand Prix at Opglabbeek in Belgium which saw Irish riders take three of the top five places.

Partnering Lazzaro Delle Schiave, O’Connor had almost a second in hand over runner-up Christian Weier of Luxembourg on Global, with Belgium’s Gudrun Patteet taking third on Sea Coast Crystal de Leau (E.T).

Ireland’s Michael Pender finished fourth on HHS Calais while Jenny Ranking completed the Irish haul with fifth on Quentin.

In Paris, Darragh Kenny was one of six qualifiers for the jump-off in the Longines Masters of Paris Grand Prix and produced another clear on Classic Dream to move into second place before being edged off the podium by the final two riders. France’s Simon Delestre bagged the contest with the last round on Hermes Ryan.

Kenny was part of Team Europe which defeated Team Americas by 125 to 80 in the Riders Masters Cup in the French capital on Friday.

In Austria, Anna Merveldt bounced back from injury to make her first dent in the 2019/2020 FEI Dressage World Cup points table when taking tenth in the latest round in Salzburg. Merveldt scored 73.310% with her Olympic team qualifier Esporim in the event which was won by Germany’s Isabell Werth on Emilio with 85.905%

TOPIC: Equestrian

