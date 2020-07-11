Tributes pour in as 'blessed' Barry Geraghty announces retirement from racing

Top National Hunt jockey Barry Geraghty has quit racing, age 40.

The Meathman bows out having won a Grand National and two Cheltenham Gold Cups.

Geraghty tweeted tonight confirming he will now step out of the saddle:

"A big thank you to my Family Friends and Everyone who has supported me over the last 24 years tonight I am happy to say I am announcing my retirement....

"I’ve been blessed to have had a wonderful career and I’m looking to what the future holds...."

Geraghty is the second most successful jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, behind Ruby Walsh, with 43 winners.

His Gold Cup wins came on Kicking King and Bobs Worth in 2005 and 2013, winning the National on Monty's Pass in 2003.

He had five winners this year, in his final Cheltenham as a jockey.

Barry Geraghty's final Cheltenham as a jockey: 🥇 Champion Hurdle on Epatante 🥇 RSA Chase on Champ 🥇 Coral Cup on Dame De Compagnie 🥇 Pertemps on Sire De Berlais 🥇 County Hurdle on Saint Roi 5️⃣ winners A fine final festival pic.twitter.com/9XwQzUv0A6 — Racing Post (@RacingPost) July 11, 2020

Tributes are already pouring in from around the racing world.

Trainer Nicky Henderson, for whom Geraghty became first jockey in 2008, tweeted:

"Enjoy your retirement Barry, we’ve had many great days together over the years! See you back at Seven Barrows soon, hopefully."

