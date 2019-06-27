Trethias books Naas Oaks ticket

Trethias, whose form includes a defeat of Investec Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood at the Curragh last year, lived-up to her trainer Jessica Harrington’s expectations when landing the listed Naas Oaks Trial in Naas last night.

Ridden by stable-jockey Shane Foley, the Invincible Spirit filly mastered front-running favourite Search For A Song and stayed on to triumph by two and three-quarter lengths as the leading duo forged five lengths clear of the remainder.

“Shane said she enjoyed the strong gallop,” explained Harrington. “She’s a filly we’ve always liked. But things haven’t really gone her way since she won at the Curragh. Shane said she loved it today, the she relaxed and did everything right. She quickened up nicely and stays very well.

“She’s out of a half-sister to Dah Re Mi and will make a beautiful broodmare when she’s finished racing. She’s a lot easier to deal with at home. She’ll head to the (Kerrygold-sponsored) Irish Oaks now. She should improve again over a mile and a half.”

Dermot Weld, who indicated that Jim Crowley will partner his Rakan in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, expressed his satisfaction with runner-up Search For A Song, having only her second start, and she is also set to take her chance in the Curragh classic next month. Earlier Weld saddled the Moyglare-owned Frosty Beach to land the one-mile apprentice handicap, swooping late and fast under Andy Slattery to foil Angels by a head.

“That was the plan,” declared Weld.

She was a bit keen for Andy in Listowel and the plan was to get her settled and arrive late. Andy is a very good, young rider and his strike-rate for us is pretty high.

A good second at Leopardstown last time, the Joseph O’Brien-trained A New Dawn made it third-time-lucky when justifying 6/4 favouritism in the opening Irish Stallion Farms 2-Y-0 Fillies Maiden.

Ridden by Donnacha, she soon got across from a high draw, raced prominently and found plenty to hold the persistent challenge of In The Present by a head with the winner’s stable-companion Unforgetable an eye-catching third.

“She’s a nice little filly, very tough and genuine,” declared the winning rider. “She had a good run the last day and coming back to six furlongs was no harm. I’d say it was a fair maiden and her experience definitely helped – it’s mental more than anything, to get her over for some company.

“We’ll hope to get some black type for her.”

READ MORE Meath GAA investigating alleged incident between Andy McEntee and local journalist

Donnacha completed a first-and-last-race double on board another favourite Simply Beautiful, trained by his father Aidan, in the one-mile fillies maiden.

The Galileo filly knuckled down well to master Mater Matuta inside the final furlong and triumphed by a length and a half, prompting Donnacha to comment: “She had good form and, although conditions were against her, it’s important to win with her.”

“She’s a grand filly. But she wants further and slower ground and, did well to win. She put her head down and stayed on well to the line.”

Trethias, whose form includes a defeat of Investec Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood at the Curragh last year, lived-up to her trainer Jessica Harrington’s expectations when landing the listed Naas Oaks Trial in Naas last night.