News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tipperary and Curragh tips: Progressive Shanroe looks ahead of the handicapper

By Tommy Lyons
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Tipperary and Curragh tips: Progressive Shanroe looks ahead of the handicapper
Shanroe and Robbie Colgan (near) just gets up to beat Rasiym (far) and win the Patrickswell Maiden at Limerick. Healy Racing Photo

Two meetings today in Ireland, and the nap comes over the jumps at Tipperary where Shanroe should prove himself well ahead of his handicap mark when contesting the Oola Handicap Hurdle.

Karl Thornton’s horse won three bumpers and makes his handicap debut over hurdles following a fine effort to win a competitive Flat handicap last week at Limerick. That level of form suggests he is potentially thrown in off his current mark of 109. Of course, he needs to show he can translate it to jumping, but all his hurdling form, bar when brought down on debut, is forgivable on the basis of it being on soft ground. It will be much more to his liking today, and he looks a class apart.

The Grade 3 Kevin McManus Grimes Hurdle is the feature and it presents a good opportunity for Petit Mouchoir to gain a long overdue return to winning ways.

Henry De Bromhead’s runner has not won a race since October 2017 and, for that reason, is in receipt of weight from a number of rivals with lower ratings.

However, he was in great form last year, finishing a close third to stablemate Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle and not beaten all that far in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Today’s conditions should be ideal for the grey to employ his usual front-running tactics, and he can see off all challengers. Willie Mullins has a couple of interesting runners, but Ornua, a stablemate of the selection, can give him most to think about.

Theatre Of War enjoys a significant drop in class for the Tipperary Maiden Hurdle and Gavin Cromwell’s runner should have little trouble taking full advantage.

The Derby meeting at the Curragh gets underway today with a difficult card, but The Rain King ran a race of real promise on debut and can reverse form with runner-up Mr Wendell when they contest the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over a mile.

His trainer, Donnacha O’Brien, also has strong prospects with Oh So True in the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Fillies’ Maiden. The Extra.ie Apprentice Derby completes the card and Willie Mullins’ Foveros can make a winning return to the Flat.

More on this topic

HRI to allow limited number of owners on track next monthHRI to allow limited number of owners on track next month

Fairyhouse Tips: Musalsal looks set for compensationFairyhouse Tips: Musalsal looks set for compensation

Naas tips: Good opportunity for Edward Hopper to get off markNaas tips: Good opportunity for Edward Hopper to get off mark

Santiago among 10 Ballydoyle hopefuls in Irish DerbySantiago among 10 Ballydoyle hopefuls in Irish Derby


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'

‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title

Manchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep GuardiolaManchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep Guardiola

Matteo Guendouzi omission not a punishment, insists Mikel ArtetaMatteo Guendouzi omission not a punishment, insists Mikel Arteta


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »