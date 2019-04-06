NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Tiger Roll retains Aintree Grand National with stunning performance

Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 05:36 PM

Tiger Roll raced into the history books as he became the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back renewals of the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

It is 46 years since Red Rum claimed the first of his three victories in the world's most famous steeplechase - successfully defending his crown in 1974 before adding a third in 1977.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll appeared to hold outstanding claims of claiming a second victory on Merseyside, having looked better than ever in winning his two most recent starts in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase - his fourth Cheltenham Festival win.

Davy Russell had the 4-1 favourite well positioned throughout the four-and-a-quarter-mile journey and after moving to the front, he found plenty on the long run-in to claim an historic victory over 66-1 chance Magic Of Light.

The Willie Mullins-trained Rathvinden (8-1) was third, with Walk In The Mill (25-1) fourth.

Winning owner Michael O'Leary said: "It's unbelievable. It's a phenomenal training performance by Gordon. It's brilliant that he keeps bringing this horse back at Cheltenham better than ever and Aintree better than ever.

"And what a ride by Davy - fantastic. It's unbelievable, to win two Grand Nationals is just incredible.

"It's a great result for the punters as well."

More to follow...

More on this topic

Grand National: The nines have it! The nines have it!

Elliott planning ambitious double Grand National tilt with Tiger Roll

Modigliani may make his long-awaited return at Naas

More in this Section

Tralee CBS upset odds to regain trophy

Paul O'Keeffe: ‘I get the sense Barr’s players hungry for more’

Valverde refusing to believe title race done if Barca beat Atletico Madrid

'Critical' IT failure puts Bolton game in doubt days after club avoids going into administration


Lifestyle

Brass altar gates or diamond rings, the choice is all yours

Why would you pay for a spare room you never use?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: A simple approach to cooking with asparagus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »