Tiger Roll given Grand National go-ahead

By Nick Robson
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 10:45 PM

Tiger Roll will run in the Randox Health Grand National, provided all goes well at Navan this weekend and then at the Cheltenham Festival.

His participation in the world famous race had been placed in some doubt after the weights were unveiled on Tuesday.

Eddie O’Leary, racing manager to his brother Michael’s Gigginstown House Stud, went public with his displeasure that Tiger Roll had been given the same handicap mark as multiple Grade One winner Delta Work, who is in the same ownership.

With Tiger Roll on the verge of making history given no horse has won three consecutive Grand Nationals, it was expected to be a nervous wait to see if he would even run in the race, but O’Leary has now said Aintree is the plan.

Before that April 4 contest, the Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll has the chance to add an incredible fifth Cheltenham Festival success to his impressive record in the Glenfarclas Chase

“He’ll go to Navan this weekend for the Boyne Hurdle that he won last year, he badly wants a run (after his setback),” said Eddie O’Leary.

“If he comes out of this fine, it will then be Cheltenham for the cross country (chase) again.

“If all goes well this weekend and then all goes well at Cheltenham, it will then be the National, hopefully.”

