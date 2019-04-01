Tiger Roll features among 69 contenders for Grand National glory

Last year's winner Tiger Roll features among 69 horses left in Saturday's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree following the confirmation stage.

Gordon Elliott's popular nine-year-old is on course to attempt to emulate Red Rum in 1974 by completing back-to-back victories in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Tiger Roll could go off one of the shortest-priced favourites in the race's history following a second successive triumph in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Elliott has also left in Outlander, Don Poli, Mala Beach, Dounikos, A Toi Phil, Jury Duty, Noble Endeavor, Monbeg Notorious, Blow By Blow, General Principle, Folsom Blue, Bless The Wings, Out Sam, Borice and Measureofmydreams.

Tiger Roll will now have to carry 11st 5lb after the weights were raised 4lb following the defection of Bristol De Mai.

Tiger Roll at last month's Cheltenham

Heading the handicap is the Tony Martin-trained Anibale Fly, who was fourth last year and finished second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his latest start.

Pleasant Company, who failed by only a head to claw back Tiger Roll last year, is among six remaining from the Willie Mullins stable.

Also in the Irish champion trainer's team are Rathvinden, Pairofbrowneyes, Up For Review, Livelovelaugh and Isleofhopendreams.

READ MORE Van Graan refuses to speculate on extent of Joey Carbery's hamstring injury

Other Irish possibles include Pat Kelly's Mall Dini and Jessica Harrington's Magic Of Light and Sandymount Duke.

Heading the home contingent are a pair of greys, the Nick Alexander-trained Lake View Lad and Sue Smith's Vintage Clouds, both owned by Trevor Hemmings.

Among others in the mix are Lucinda Russell's 2017 winner One For Arthur, Mark Bradstock's Step Back, Philip Hobbs' Rock The Kasbah and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Go Conquer.

David Pipe's duo of Ramses De Teillee and Vieux Lion Rouge, dual Topham scorer Ultragold from Colin Tizzard's stable and Robert Walford's Walk In The Mill are also in contention. The Becher Chase winner is now guaranteed a run in the maximum 40-strong field.

READ MORE 5 things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

- Press Association