News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'There are Cheltenham contingencies already in place' - BHA ready to act on coronavirus

'There are Cheltenham contingencies already in place' - BHA ready to act on coronavirus
By Colin Wilson
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:48 AM

The British Horseracing Authority is prepared to act — if the need arises — regarding any potential coronavirus impact on fixtures, including the Cheltenham Festival.

BHA chief executive Nick Rust has confirmed an industry steering group is in place to consider the implications of the virus.

Rust, speaking on a Betfair podcast, said: “We have an industry group in place that has been and continues to work on the potential impact of the coronavirus on the horse racing industry as a whole. The BHA executive met with the team at Cheltenham Racecourse on Monday morning to discuss final plans for the Festival, and the coronavirus was discussed at that meeting.”

It is understood the steering group — comprising the BHA, Racecourse Association and horsemen — sees no need as yet for new contingency plans other than to continue to liaise with the Government.

Rust added: “In terms of potential ramifications for the Festival, any decision that impacts on it taking place will not be a decision that racing makes, but rather the government.

In the event that the Cheltenham Festival was postponed, either in its entirety or in part for any reason, there are contingencies already in place to re-stage it later in the season.

The Cheltenham Festival, which begins on March 10, and Aintree Grand National meeting are among the high-profile events in the racing calendar this spring.

While some international sporting events have been postponed, principally in Asia, the virus is becoming more prevalent in Europe — with Italy especially taking extra precautions and six Serie A football matches played behind closed doors.

At present, the 2020 Olympics — due to be held in Tokyo in July and August — remain scheduled to go ahead.

A Jockey Club spokesman for Cheltenham issued a statement yesterday evening, which read: “It remains full speed ahead for The Festival(TM) presented by Magners in a fortnight’s time.

“Racing continues to liaise closely with the government to stay on top of the situation, and we are looking forward to four fantastic days of racing at Cheltenham.”

More on this topic

Champion Hurdle hopes impress HendersonChampion Hurdle hopes impress Henderson

Fujimoto Flyer can stake Triumph claimFujimoto Flyer can stake Triumph claim

Pat Keane: Can we have a break from Tiger Roll and Altior?Pat Keane: Can we have a break from Tiger Roll and Altior?

Ruby Walsh: Frodon will struggle to win the Ryanair a second timeRuby Walsh: Frodon will struggle to win the Ryanair a second time

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

England wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clashEngland wing Anthony Watson on mend after calf injury ahead of Wales clash

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls


Lifestyle

The latest album reviewsReviews: Gil Scott-Heron, Moses Boyd

Exercise helps get the creative juices flowing as well as giving me the headspace to figure out whatever design conundrum may have arisen, interior designer Emma Kelly tells Aileen LeeDesign/Life: Meet interior designer Emma Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »