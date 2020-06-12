News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Super Siskin storms to Irish 2,000 Guineas glory

By Alan Magee
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 07:53 PM

Super Siskin storms to Irish 2,000 Guineas glory
Siskin and Colin Keane with groom Dan MacGrianna and Shane Lyons after winning the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. Healy Racing Photo

Siskin overcame a troubled passage to ultimately power to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The unbeaten Ger Lyons-trained colt was locked in a pocket on the rail with two furlongs of the mile Classic to run, but Colin Keane managed to get a run and once in the clear his mount quickened smartly to the front.

In what was a rough race, Aidan O’Brien’s Vatican City also finished to some effect but was a length and three-quarters away from the winner. Lope Y Fernandez, who got first run and looked like being the winner at one stage, was another three-quarters of a length back in third.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, the 2-1 favourite provided Lyons and Keane with a first Classic success and added to his Group One victory in the Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs at the Curragh as a juvenile.

Lyons said: “This means everything, it means 30 years’ hard graft for everybody – to win a Guineas was always my number one and hopefully it’s the first of many.

“I’m delighted with the support we are getting from owners and the quality has increased year on year.

“That was hard work and full credit to Colin Keane. You don’t get a Guineas handed to you and they both stood up when it was needed. If there was a kink in that horse then he wasn’t going to go through that gap.

“Colin is the best there is at the minute. He’s only a kid and he’s going to keep improving.

“I also want to thank Khalid Abdullah, who is watching in Paris I’m sure. They are the ultimate breeders.” 

Siskin had never previously run beyond six furlongs, and Lyons went on: “I was worried about this horse’s trip around February and March, but when we went into lockdown then I was confident that the trip wasn’t an issue. If we were a sprinter then we were in trouble because we weren’t quick enough.

“He’s a very easy horse to train and no question he’s the best I’ve trained.

“We’ll probably go to Goodwood next for the Sussex, but I want to keep Colin on him and hopefully the 14 days (quarantine) will be gone by then. We are definitely skipping Ascot.

“We’ll have a chat about it, but that was the plan providing he was good enough today.

“I know he gets the mile and I wouldn’t draw a line through 10 furlongs at the moment.”

More on this topic

Armory can give Aidan O’Brien 12th 2000 Guineas winArmory can give Aidan O’Brien 12th 2000 Guineas win

Joy for Jessica Harrington in thrilling Navan finalesJoy for Jessica Harrington in thrilling Navan finales

Naas chief Eamonn McEvoy thrilled as racing makes welcome returnNaas chief Eamonn McEvoy thrilled as racing makes welcome return

Aidan O’Brien's More Beautiful wins first race in Ireland since MarchAidan O’Brien's More Beautiful wins first race in Ireland since March


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Curragh hosts first classic of racing season in IrelandCurragh hosts first classic of racing season in Ireland

Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'Celtic captain Scott Brown: '12 or 13 weeks out isn't ideal at my age, but I've managed it'

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitchJurgen Klopp wants Liverpool players to create their own atmosphere on the pitch

GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents GAA reiterates zero tolerance for racism: Clubs being educated on dealing with incidents


Lifestyle

As dusk fell at Clarke’s Road in the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane on a chilly and blustery Thursday night, a scene that might have caused alarm a short few months ago began to unfold. Five men wearing hazmat suits, safety goggles and masks emerged from vans parked at the local green.Midsummer Moments: Corcadorca Theatre makes 'Contact'

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »