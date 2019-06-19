News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Stoute's Crystal Ocean outbattles O'Brien's Magical

Crystal Ocean ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes during day two of Royal Ascot. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 04:15 PM

Crystal Ocean graduated to Group One class as he lifted the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Michael Stoute, Crystal Ocean had finished second at the highest level twice last term, but he finally came good as he outbattled Magical in the 10-furlong showpiece, which was run in pouring rain.

Given a masterful ride by Frankie Dettori, Crystal Ocean (3-1) raced on the heels of pace-setter Hunting Horn until the race began in earnest turning for home.

Dettori committed early and moved out to the middle of the track as Aidan O'Brien's 13-8 favourite Magical struggled to go with him, before he just started to drift back to the far rail.

Ryan Moore switched Magical to the inside for a second run, but Crystal Ocean was not for passing and Dettori stood up in his irons before the line, coming home a length-and-a-quarter winner.

Waldgeist made up late ground to take third, while Sea Of Class was fifth of the eight runners on her seasonal bow.

READ MORE

Bold move pays off as Circus Maximus wins St James's Palace Stakes

PA

More on this topic

Bold move pays off as Circus Maximus wins St James's Palace Stakes

Phoenix can confirm Irish 2000 Guineas form

Revenge on the menu as extravaganza kicks off with a mighty bang

Ballydoyle arsenal looks primed to conquer Royal Ascot again

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Football Twitter goes wild for cathedral bust that looks like John Motson

Birmingham 'part company' with Garry Monk

Bold move pays off as Circus Maximus wins St James's Palace Stakes

Caster Semenya: IAAF used me as ‘human guinea pig’ for testosterone limit


Lifestyle

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »