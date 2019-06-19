Stoute's Crystal Ocean outbattles O'Brien's Magical

Crystal Ocean graduated to Group One class as he lifted the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Michael Stoute, Crystal Ocean had finished second at the highest level twice last term, but he finally came good as he outbattled Magical in the 10-furlong showpiece, which was run in pouring rain.

Given a masterful ride by Frankie Dettori, Crystal Ocean (3-1) raced on the heels of pace-setter Hunting Horn until the race began in earnest turning for home.

Dettori committed early and moved out to the middle of the track as Aidan O'Brien's 13-8 favourite Magical struggled to go with him, before he just started to drift back to the far rail.

Ryan Moore switched Magical to the inside for a second run, but Crystal Ocean was not for passing and Dettori stood up in his irons before the line, coming home a length-and-a-quarter winner.

Waldgeist made up late ground to take third, while Sea Of Class was fifth of the eight runners on her seasonal bow.

PA