News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Samcro makes no mistake on fencing debut

Samcro makes no mistake on fencing debut
Samcro and Jack Madden after winning the Advanced NI Scaffolding Beginners Steeplechase. Photo Healy Racing
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 04:11 PM

Samcro made a foot-perfect start to his career over fences on a Down Royal card dominated by his trainer Gordon Elliott.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned seven-year-old was considered one of the budding superstars of the sport after a novice hurdle season which included victory in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

However, defeat in the WKD Hurdle at this fixture 12 months ago set the tone for an underwhelming campaign, which ended not long after Christmas when he was diagnosed with a deep-seated lung infection.

Despite his lengthy absence, Samcro was a 1-3 favourite for the Advanced NI Scaffolding Beginners Chase – and his supporters will have had few moments of concern for the duration of the near two-and-a-half-mile contest.

With Keith Donoghue partnering him for the first time competitively, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding fenced fluently and took over the lead from Play The Part racing down the back straight.

The result was never really in doubt from that point onwards, with Samcro safely negotiating the remaining obstacles and quickening up smartly on the run-in to beat Trappist Monk by 17 lengths.

Elliott – saddling his fourth winner of the afternoon – said: “There is (relief) to be honest as we had a long, hard year with him last year. We have changed a few things with him and he is scoping very good.

“I couldn’t have been happier with what he did there. Keith said he only just popped the last three as he wanted to get him round. He said when he gave him a squeeze after the last he picked up and he was gone for those few strides.

“He couldn’t have done any more than he did, it was brilliant.”

Now clear favourite for the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March, the Cullentra handler confirmed the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on December 1 as Samcro’s intended next target.

He added: “We have some nice novice chasers – a few of them will be taking each other on in the Drinmore. The plan is that he (Samcro) will go straight for the Drinmore.

“Battleoverdoyen could be more of a three-miler and so could Champagne Classic, so we will see what happens.

“I thought it was a good performance. In fairness to Keith it was a big-pressure ride for him and he is a good sub to have (with Jack Kennedy injured).”

Last season’s Triumph Hurdle runner-up Coeur Sublime made a hugely impressive start to his campaign with a bloodless victory in the WKD Hurdle under Davy Russell.

The 7-4 favourite cruised to a 15-length success over stablemate Coko Beach, prompting bookmakers to cut him to a best-priced 25-1 for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Elliott said: “He was second in a Triumph Hurdle, so he was entitled to do that.

“Davy said he is a different horse this year – he looked a different horse, he’s a lot stronger. He jumped and he did everything right.

“We will have plenty of fun with him this year. He would have to improve again to be a Champion Hurdle horse, but there are a lot of Grade Twos and Grade Threes to be won.”

Elliott’s 1-3 favourite Daylight Katie did well to land the Grade Three Lough Construction Ltd. Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle for Russell after a bad mistake three flights from home, while 8-11 shot Fury Road oozed class in the opening CBRE Property Experts Maiden Hurdle in the hands of Donoghue.

“We thought Fury Road was a machine in his bumpers, but we had to give him an operation. He could go for a three-miler over Christmas and could drop back to two and a half,” said Elliott.

“We got a bit of a fright with Daylight Katie, but she was brave to come back and win after what she did.

“She’ll go for all those mares’ races now.”

More on this topic

Unlike other sports, Irish racing really is a true worldwide success storyUnlike other sports, Irish racing really is a true worldwide success story

David Mullins airlifted to CUH following Thurles fallDavid Mullins airlifted to CUH following Thurles fall

Sindhia can build on debut promiseSindhia can build on debut promise

Daylight Katie looks to be one to watchDaylight Katie looks to be one to watch

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Lohan confirmed for Banner hot seat as board hits back at online criticsLohan confirmed for Banner hot seat as board hits back at online critics

Four areas that will decide the World Cup finalFour areas that will decide the World Cup final

Ronan O'Gara: Jones has delivered form when it matteredRonan O'Gara: Jones has delivered form when it mattered

'Fact' is fiction: William Webb Ellis had nothing to do with the invention of rugby'Fact' is fiction: William Webb Ellis had nothing to do with the invention of rugby


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »