News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ruby Walsh: 'I always tried to duck concussion protocol'

Ruby Walsh: 'I always tried to duck concussion protocol'
Racing legend Ruby Walsh was on hand to launch a groundbreaking new research project to understand long-term impact of concussion on athletes. The research, Concussion in Sport, launched as a collaboration between Beacon Hospital Research Institute and the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation (ICHIRF), will allow for better management of concussions in future. The project will initially recruit retired jockeys and will expand to other contact sports like rugby, GAA, boxing, and soccer. From left, Ruby Walsh; ICHIRF medical director and CEO Dr Michael Turner; ICHIRF trustee Dr Adrian McGoldrick; and Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen. Picture: Seb Daly
By Cliona Foley
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Ruby Walsh believes horse racing has been well ahead of other sports in its treatment of concussed athletes but admits that jockeys will continue to try to fool the protocols, in order to avoid the mandatory suspensions.

Speaking at the launch of the first Irish research study into the long-term effects of concussion in sport he said: “As a jockey, to the day I retired, I’d have ducked it, hidden it, or gotten away with it because you want to be back riding the next day.“He says this is particularly prominent in racing because jockeys are self-employed, but he also believes racing’s athlete care has been “very far ahead” of other sports.

“We have independent doctors and none of them ever take chances with concussion. The standard procedures for concussion are seven and 21 days since I started riding 24 years ago.”

A new collaboration between Dublin’s Beacon Hospital’s Research Institute and the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation (ICHIRF) will produce the first Irish research on the long-term effects of concussion in sport.

Its first subjects will be retired jockeys (aged 50-plus) but it eventually hopes to expand to include boxers and rugby and GAA players.Eminent concussion expert Dr Michael Turner — chief medical advisor to British horse racing from 1993-2013 — founded the ICHIRF in 2014.

He said their tests to date on retired jockeys in Britain “have not shown up the same pattern of concussion — depression, suicide, dementia — that has been found in American football but comparisons with control subjects (non-athletes) can highlight differences if they exist and help assess the risks”.

US research on 111 former NFL players’ brains found that all but one of them had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) but CTE is not detectable without an autopsy.Research with retired soccer players in Scotland has found that they had three-and- a-half times more dementia than the general public.

But that rate was still only 2.9% and Turner said that there could be multiple reasons for the higher rate among the footballers, including their medical histories and genetics. The ICHIRF’s research in Britain is still in the early stages with no post-death examinations but prominent jockeys like Bob Champion and Stan Mellor have already donated their brains to the foundation.

“The only way to diagnose CTE is through ‘slice and dice’ but our research is about assessing the risk levels in contact sports,” Turner said.Irish racing’s former senior medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick (already a trustee of the ICHIRF) said:

It will be another 10 to 15 years before we get any conclusive evidence but there is a lot of misinformation out there about concussion and this is a really worthwhile project.

The project needs funding of €250,00 to €500,000 and Ruby Walsh presented it with a €50,000 cheque from the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund.He said he was knocked unconscious four times in his career of approximately 13,500 rides, and estimated that he probably had one fall in every 25 races.This research will look at cumulative effects, if any, of such falls and Dr Turner confirmed rates of concussion among female jockeys are four times greater than in males.

“I’ve never felt any serious side-effects and hopefully I never will,” Walsh said. “I’ve had cognitive tests every second year for the last 10 years and when I started, there was none of that.“Whenever you ride a horse it’s a risk but where do you stop in sport? Do you take the header out of football?

"If a hurl comes down on a plastic helmet in hurling, is that sufficient (safeguard)? I don’t know. But if this research can show that X amount of concussion can lead to Z, then we can try and prevent that, and prevent guys finishing up riding with any side-effects.“If we can make one person’s life better then, as a charity, we’ll have done a good job.”

More on this topic

Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illnessDavy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Cheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absenceCheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absence

Ruby Walsh: How can we create more magical meetings?Ruby Walsh: How can we create more magical meetings?

Min heads multiple Mullins entries for Durkan ChaseMin heads multiple Mullins entries for Durkan Chase

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illnessDavy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Cheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absenceCheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absence

Leinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to DublinLeinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to Dublin

Two visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves gameTwo visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves game


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »