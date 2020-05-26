RTÉ off and running with new racing shows

RTÉ pundit Ted Walsh at Leopardstown Racecourse. Picture: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

RTÉ will increase their televised coverage of Irish racing this summer.

Following talks with Horse Racing Ireland, the broadcaster has committed to a series of new one-hour evening programmes on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June and early July.

Live RTÉ coverage returns for the first Classics of the Flat racing season at the Curragh, the Irish 2000 Guineas on June 12 and the Irish 1000 Guineas on June 13.

RTÉ Sport is set to cover 10 additional race meetings including all the best action from the Irish Flat season including the Irish Derby weekend.

Hugh Cahill will present the new run of live coverage with guest analysts joining regulars Jane Mangan, Ted Walsh, and Ruby Walsh. The new programmes will run from 7-8pm on Friday evenings and 5-6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and will have two live races with previews and analysis, interviews from the track, as well as replays from action earlier that evening.

All of RTÉ Sport’s racing coverage will comply with Horse Racing Ireland’s Covid-19 protocols around social distancing for behind closed doors meetings.

The news is a huge boost for the station given the lack of live sporting events due to the restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19.

Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Decan McBennett, said: "Live sport is an integral part of Irish life and RTÉ Sport is delighted that it is returning across all RTÉ platforms. For everything that it brings in terms of physical exercise, mental wellbeing, social and community cohesion, and economic stimulation the benefit of sport will again be appreciated by all. Horse Racing in this country is a key component of that and Horse Racing Ireland are to be commended for getting racing back in a safe and responsible manner."

Racing on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player: Friday 12th June, Curragh; Saturday 13th June, Curragh; Friday 19th June, Gowran Park; Saturday 20th June, Naas; Sunday 21st June, Leopardstown; June 26th - Curragh; June 27th - Curragh (The Irish Derby); June 28th - Curragh.