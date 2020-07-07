News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Roscommon and Killarney tips: Roving Mission looks poised to take her revenge

By Tommy Lyons
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Killarney hosts the National Hunt action, with the Grade 3 Boylesports An Riocht Chase the feature, while the day’s action starts in Roscommon, where the listed Lenabane Stakes is the feature on a seven-race Flat card.

The nap comes in Roscommon, where Roving Mission can reverse recent form with Noble Music when the re-oppose in the Roscommon Fillies’ Maiden.

The two finished second and third respectively behind classy bumper mare Bigbadandbeautiful in a course-and-distance maiden last month. Noble Music set the pace that day, as she may compete for with Dedillon this time, but was no match for the winner in the closing stages.

Roving Mission finished three parts of a length off the runner-up but did not have the hardest time when it was clear she was not going to pick up the ones in front.

She was noticeably well backed that day and ran a fine race from a wide draw which resulted in her taking a wide route all the way to the final furlong.

Her draw is a little better today and she can sit closer to the pace. A stronger pace than the last day would suit and if she gets that she can turn around the form with the runner-up and confirm it with fourth-placed Midnight Sunrise.

Isotope can get off the mark for the season by taking the Property Partners Earley Apprentice Handicap.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse did not seem to quite get home when a close third in the Apprentice Derby at the Curragh and, back over 10 furlongs today, can reverse earlier form with On The Balcony, who looks a nice recruit to the Dot Love team.

Cap D’antibes is worth another chance dropping back to seven furlongs for the www.roscommonracecourse.ie handicap.

In Killarney, Peregrine Run can enhance his impressive record at the track by taking the feature.

A winner on four of his six previous trips to this track, Peter Fahey’s horse ran a superb race on his recent seasonal debut on the Flat.

That should have put him spot-on for his return to chasing and he can land the spoils here.

Shanroe Al C can continue the fine run of Karl Thornton by taking the Boylesports Handicap Chase.

