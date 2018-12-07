NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Racing goes ahead at Musselburgh after horse deaths

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 06:57 PM

A race course where four horses died in a single day has been deemed safe after an inspection by the British Horseracing Authority.

The BHA sent a team of course inspectors to Musselburgh racecourse in East Lothian after the deaths of the animals in individual incidents on Monday.

General manager Bill Farnsworth said he believed they were “a unique but unfortunate coincidence” and not a reflection on the racing conditions on or the procedures followed at every race meeting at Musselburgh.

Mr Farnsworth said: “We understand the concerns of the racing industry and the general public following such an unusual chain of events, however, we were confident that the deaths were not related to track conditions.

“Racing goes ahead on Monday as scheduled and we will endeavour to uphold best practice and to adhere to the highest safety and welfare standards in supporting the owners, trainers, jockeys and horses taking part in racing at Musselburgh.”

A BHA statement said: “The British Horseracing Authority has today confirmed that Musselburgh’s fixture on December 10 will go ahead as planned.

“This is following a thorough inspection by a member of the BHA’s team of course inspectors carried out on Friday December 7.

“The BHA are in the process of fully investigating the circumstances surrounding the four fatalities at Musselburgh on Monday.

“Today’s course inspection as part of that investigation has been completed and does not suggest there is any reason why Monday’s fixture cannot go ahead.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

British Horseracing AuthorityMusselburgh race course

