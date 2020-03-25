Racing: Bachasson bounces back to winning ways in Clonmel

Bachasson bounced back to winning ways in the feature event on what proved to be the final day’s racing in Ireland for at least several weeks at Clonmel yesterday.

Making his first appearance over fences since falling in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Willie Mullins-trained Bachasson was the 4-6 favourite for the Download The BoyleSports App Chase off the back of a sixth-placed finish in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham a fortnight ago.

Always in control on the front end under Paul Townend, the bold-jumping grey shook off the attentions of Death Duty from the home turn, with a couple of typically slick leaps at the final two obstacles sealing an emphatic 12-length victory.

Mullins was claiming the two-and-a-half-mile contest for the third year in succession following the recent triumphs of Koshari and subsequent Thyestes Chase hero Acapella Bourgeois respectively.

Townend said: “He had the rating to do that and Death Duty didn’t seem to fire. He lined up in a Gold Cup a couple of years ago, although it’s a long way from there now.

His jumping was very good. He makes lengths everywhere and is a real quick jumper, which is a help. I didn’t interfere with him and let him do it.

“He jumped well out of the ground and it’s not as deep as the hurdle course.”

Meanwhile, Farmix made it third time lucky over hurdles with a dominant display in the opening race.

Fourth on his racecourse debut in a Punchestown bumper last December, Liz Doyle’s charge had since filled the runner-up spot twice in succession at Clonmel since the turn of the year.

Ridden by Donagh Meyler, the five-year-old was the 6-4 favourite for the Money Back On The BoyleSports App Maiden Hurdle and led his rivals a merry dance from the front before pulling clear from the final obstacle to score by 20 lengths.

Doyle was not present, but said from home: “He did it well and I’d say the slightly better ground has brought about a good bit of improvement.

“The twice he ran there before the ground was very deep and while he coped with it, I think the drier ground has helped him excel and it was never really in doubt.

“He’s a huge horse at over 17 hands and whatever he does over hurdles, I think he’ll be a 20lb better horse over fences.

We’ll keep going with him for the time being before hopefully going chasing with him next season.

The father-son combination of Philip and Luke Dempsey landed the Play Lotto On The BoyleSports App Maiden Hurdle with 7-1 shot Cosa Ben.

A faller two flights from home when still in contention at Gowran Park earlier in the month, the French-bred mare bounce back with a 17-length verdict over Daring Disciple.

“I don’t know how unlucky she was in Gowran, but she was going to run a big race,” said trainer Philip Dempsey.

“I’d say this wasn’t a great race, but she’s done it well. She’s not over big, but she’s game and she jumps well.”

Danny Mullins was seen to good effect aboard the front-running Shantou Sisu in the Extra Places On The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle.

Billy Lanigan’s 9-4 favourite steadily raised the tempo and ultimately won with plenty in hand, by six lengths.

Lanigan said: “He’s been running consistently well and his owner Hugh Laing has been a friend of mine for 45 years or more, so it’s nice to win.

“He’s a very difficult horse to train as he’s a very hard puller and my son Billy rides him every day. You’d want to have your porridge before you ride him as he works the way he runs - at breakneck speed!”

Mutadaffeq was a 9-1 winner of the Live Streaming On The BoyleSports App Beginners Chase for Gavin Cromwell, proving a length and a half too strong for 5-2 favourite Bitsandpieces.

Winning rider Jonathan Moore said: “It was a very uncompetitive beginners and I just kept him out there and he jumped great.

He enjoyed himself and he stays really well, so on that ground he was sticking out the trip better than the others. He’s a grand horse and it’s grand to win with him.

Terence O’Brien’s Ask Heather (15-2) struck gold in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase under 4lb claimer Simon Torrens, while the concluding Virtual Racing On The BoyleSports App Flat Race went to the Willie Mullins-trained Captain Kangaroo (10-1), ridden by Jody Townend.