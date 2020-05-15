Rachael Blackmore Q&A: 'Get your 10 minutes of worrying out of the way in the morning'

Rachael Blackmore ended up a jockey after initially wanting to be a vet.

2019 Cheltenham Festival, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England 12/3/2019 Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase Rachael Blackmore onboard A Plus Tard celebrates winning Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Q: What was your childhood ambition?

A: To be a vet like John Halley.

Q: Growing up, who was your sporting hero?

A: Sonia O’Sullivan.

Q: What or where is your happy place?

A: On an adventure somewhere with friends.

Q: What sparked your love of racing?

A: Watching the Grand National and having a fast pony called Bubbles.

Q: What horse put you on the map?

A: Luska Lad, trained by Shark Hanlon and Klassy trained by Sam Curling – I won three point-to-points on both of them at the start of my career.

Q: Who is your favourite horse?

A: Without a doubt – Honeysuckle. We have had some special days together.

Q: What was it like to ride in your first race?

A: It was a Point to Point I finished 3 rd and taught it was easy, I did not make it back into the placings for the rest of that season!

Q: How long does it take to learn race-riding tactics?

A: It is ever evolving so you are always learning and adapting, the basics you can figure out after a short while. The more you ride the better you get.

Q: Describe the feeling of riding your first winner?

A: Shock, disbelief, and joy.

Q: What is your most memorable racing moment?

A: First winner at the Cheltenham Festival on A Plus Tard.

Q: What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?

A: Leopardstown.

Q: If you weren’t a jockey what would you be?

A: Probably reapting the Leaving Cert AGAIN!!!! Trying to get the points for Veterinary.

Q: If you could ride one horse, what would it be?

A: Galileo.

Q: How do you cope with pressure?

A: Try not get to wrapped up in the situation.

Q: What mental preparation do you do for the big days?

A: Have the homework done as the day get closer don’t over think it (try not to anyway!)

Q: How do you stay motivated?

A: It’s very easy when your job is what you love, and you get to ride the horses I do.

Q: How do you deal with dips in form?

A: I usually give out and annoy the people I live with.

Q: Outside of racing, what is your favourite sporting moment?

A: Playing basketball in secondary school and getting to play in the National arena in Tallaght.

Q: Can you give us a Netflix/film recommendation?

A: I recently watched Captain Fantastic and enjoyed it.

Q: What is your guilty pleasure?

A: A Mars Bar and few squares of Dairymilk into the microwave with a small drop of milk - this equals a delish chocolate sauce which is delightfully poured over vanilla ice-cream, preferably Haagen-Dazs.

Q: Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?

A: Yellow – Coldplay; Old Thing Back - The Matoma + Biggie; Dreams - The Cranberries.

Q: What person do you admire the most and why?

A: Right now, all the people working in the frontline around the world.

Q: Favourite dinner?

A: I love food. Roast Chicken, potatoes, veg, stuffing and gravy would be high on the list.

Q: Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?

A: I love to see the sea.

Q: What ambitions do you still have?

A: Invent something revolutionary.

Q: What is the hidden gem of Tipperary?

A: HINSPO in Cashel – an amazing interiors shop.

Q: When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?

A: Jobs

Q: If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?

A: Get your 10 minutes of worrying out of the way in the morning, then have an ice-cream and just enjoy the rest of that day.

Q: If you were to go back to when you were 20 years old and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

A: There isn’t as much money in pet lambs as you think.

Source: HRI.



