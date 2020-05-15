Rachael Blackmore Q&A: 'Get your 10 minutes of worrying out of the way in the morning'

Rachael Blackmore ended up a jockey after initially wanting to be a vet.
To be a vet like John Halley.
Sonia O’Sullivan.
On an adventure somewhere with friends.
Watching the Grand National and having a fast pony called Bubbles.
Luska Lad, trained by Shark Hanlon and Klassy trained by Sam Curling – I won three point-to-points on both of them at the start of my career.
Without a doubt – Honeysuckle. We have had some special days together.
It was a Point to Point I finished 3 rd and taught it was easy, I did not make it back into the placings for the rest of that season!
It is ever evolving so you are always learning and adapting, the basics you can figure out after a short while. The more you ride the better you get.
: Shock, disbelief, and joy.
First winner at the Cheltenham Festival on A Plus Tard.
Leopardstown.
Probably reapting the Leaving Cert AGAIN!!!! Trying to get the points for Veterinary.
Galileo.
Try not get to wrapped up in the situation.
Have the homework done as the day get closer don’t over think it (try not to anyway!)
It’s very easy when your job is what you love, and you get to ride the horses I do.
I usually give out and annoy the people I live with.
Playing basketball in secondary school and getting to play in the National arena in Tallaght.
I recently watched Captain Fantastic and enjoyed it.
A Mars Bar and few squares of Dairymilk into the microwave with a small drop of milk - this equals a delish chocolate sauce which is delightfully poured over vanilla ice-cream, preferably Haagen-Dazs.
Yellow – Coldplay; Old Thing Back - The Matoma + Biggie; Dreams - The Cranberries.
Right now, all the people working in the frontline around the world.
I love food. Roast Chicken, potatoes, veg, stuffing and gravy would be high on the list.
I love to see the sea.
Invent something revolutionary.
HINSPO in Cashel – an amazing interiors shop.
Get your 10 minutes of worrying out of the way in the morning, then have an ice-cream and just enjoy the rest of that day.
There isn’t as much money in pet lambs as you think.