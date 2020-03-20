Race voided at Dundalk following fall for apprentice Ryan

The scene at Dundalk for today's race meeting held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus as the riderless Guild runs with the field in The Crown Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap, which was declared void because of an injured jockey on the track. Photo Healy Racing

Jockey Gavin Ryan was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after his fall led to the sixth race at Dundalk being declared void.

Having enjoyed a winner aboard 7-2 favourite Reverberation in the apprentice handicap earlier on the card, Ryan was partnering the Luke Comer-trained Guild in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap when his mount became short of room not long after the stalls opened.

Ryan was catapulted to the ground and was down for some time while being attended to by medics.

The rest of the field went on to complete almost a circuit before the race was called off before the home turn.