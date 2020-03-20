News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Race voided at Dundalk following fall for apprentice Ryan

By Gary Carson
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 05:18 PM

The scene at Dundalk for today's race meeting held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus as the riderless Guild runs with the field in The Crown Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap, which was declared void because of an injured jockey on the track. Photo Healy Racing
The scene at Dundalk for today's race meeting held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus as the riderless Guild runs with the field in The Crown Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap, which was declared void because of an injured jockey on the track. Photo Healy Racing

Jockey Gavin Ryan was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after his fall led to the sixth race at Dundalk being declared void.

Having enjoyed a winner aboard 7-2 favourite Reverberation in the apprentice handicap earlier on the card, Ryan was partnering the Luke Comer-trained Guild in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap when his mount became short of room not long after the stalls opened.

Ryan was catapulted to the ground and was down for some time while being attended to by medics.

The rest of the field went on to complete almost a circuit before the race was called off before the home turn.

More on this topic

Grand National duty could still be on the agenda for Tiger Roll at FairyhouseGrand National duty could still be on the agenda for Tiger Roll at Fairyhouse

Horse racing to continue in Ireland under more stringent controlsHorse racing to continue in Ireland under more stringent controls

Ted Walsh voices support over cancelled Grand NationalTed Walsh voices support over cancelled Grand National

‘Every chance’ Tiger Roll will be back for next year’s Grand National‘Every chance’ Tiger Roll will be back for next year’s Grand National

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

The ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the dayThe ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the day

Covid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark placeCovid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark place

Kenny plots new course as Olympic delay loomsKenny plots new course as Olympic delay looms


Lifestyle

Showing that you care – from a distance.How to celebrate Mother’s Day remotely with your mam

The show will feature easy-to-follow recipes and tips and hacks ‘specifically tailored for the unique times we’re living in’.Jamie Oliver to front cooking show responding to coronavirus pandemic

Psychologist Dr Elizabeth Kilbey explains how describing things to toddlers, playing and encouraging them to be creative helps their development.What are the best ways to boost my toddler’s learning at home?

My 10-year-old son gets recurrent ear infections which are usually treated with antibiotics.Natural Health: My 10-year-old gets recurrent ear infections; teenage daugther's pink eye

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »