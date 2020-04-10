Q&A: ‘The key is not to overthink things. The big day is just the same as any other day in my head’

Cork jockey Maxine O’Sullivan reveals her favourite horse, her go-to Netflix show, and how she copes with pressure.
I didn’t have massive ambitions as a child but I loved point-to-points and wanted to be champion lady rider.
Sonia O’Sullivan, I’m not particularly interested in athletics, but she was brilliant, and I admired her.
I don’t have a mentor, but I am always open to help and advice and often ask for it. My uncle William gives me good advice when needed.
Driving in my car on my own. I can do a lot of thinking!
I was reared in a point-to-point yard and knew nothing different. I had such a love for horses but Arctic Times, who my dad Eugene trained, sparked my love for racing. He was an unbelievable horse and I loved being involved with him.
I’m not sure I’m on any map yet! But The Jam Man gave me a good boost when winning three in a row in the UK.
I am very fond of a lot of horses especially those in our yard, but Super Citizen is my favourite. He has a great personality.
My first race was a week after my 16th birthday in Aghabollogue point-to-point. It was very exciting. My dad had people standing at every bend to shout at me! He was very competitive! I finished third and was hooked then.
It is different for everyone and it depends on the type of races and experiences you have. It’s hard to learn race tactics if you are riding horses with no chance. Riding good pieces of work with good riders can be beneficial.
: It was a great feeling but the minute you ride one you just want another one and then another one. It’s very addictive.
Winning in Cheltenham (in the Foxhunters’ Chase with It Came To Pass) was by far the best day of my career at this point in time.
Killarney, it is a lovely track at a great time of the year with an amazing atmosphere.
A secondary school teacher.
Tiger Roll looks like a dream.
I try not to overthink things and have confidence in myself.
I try to make sure I am in the best shape I can be mentally and physically, do my homework and again try not to overthink it. The big day is just the same as any other day in my head.
I make lists, a lot of lists! I make targets and tick them off as I go, day to day or long term. I look forward to nice horses I have to ride.
Whether it’s a horse’s performance or my own, I try to evaluate it, figure out what went wrong, improve it and most importantly, move on.
Our local football team Kilshannig winning a county final last year, my brother Eoin was on the team.
Mint Aero, the big ones that say ‘for sharing’ But I don’t share!
— Giant (Which reminds me of It Came To Pass!); Kasabian — ; Kylie Minogue — .
: My mom, she is my best friend and she is my biggest supporter. Good days or bad days she’s always there.
I love all food, but my favourite is roast beef.
I go to the same place every year in Torremolinos Spain, it’s very boring and quiet and ideal for me!
To learn to do the shuffle dance!
My Granny’s dinners!
Work, work, and more work! Our pony Tony who is the same age as me and there as long as I can remember.
We still have some summer horses left in at home, so we are riding them out and we are starting to do our spring clean in the yard.
: For everyone to keep safe firstly and obey the Government recommendations. Also maybe take time to improve things in your own lifestyle while you have the time and come out of it with something positive, that’s what I’m trying to do anyway!
I would tell myself not to wish my life away.
Failure to plan is planning to fail!