Punchestown postponed to Wednesday as Storm Brendan hits

By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 12:55 PM

There will be no racing in Ireland today, with Punchestown called off following a 7.45am inspection.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board tweeted: “Following a course inspection and having consulted with Met Eireann, Punchestown today is cancelled.

“Due to Status Orange wind warning currently in place for Kildare area and with winds due at their strongest during race times, the fixture is cancelled due to safety concerns.”

Horse Racing Ireland later announced the Punchestown fixture would be rescheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting reverts back to the entries with weights stage, with fresh declarations to run to be made by 10am on Tuesday.

The time of the first race will be 12.30pm, with free admission for all racegoers.

TOPIC: Horse Racing

