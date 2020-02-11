News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Punchestown meeting postponed for second time in three days

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 11:48 AM

File photo of Punchestown Racecourse.
File photo of Punchestown Racecourse.

Tuesday’s meeting at Punchestown has been called off due to snow.

The fixture was due to be staged on Sunday, but flash flooding forced its cancellation and the card was rearranged.

However, the meeting, which was highlighted by the BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, has again been scuppered by the weather.

The track tweeted: “Following a further heavy fall of snow and with further snow showers forecast, the track at Punchestown is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

More on this topic

Cyrname primed to deliver in Ascot ChaseCyrname primed to deliver in Ascot Chase

Broken jaw sidelines Sean FlanaganBroken jaw sidelines Sean Flanagan

Mack’s the man for Betfair cavalry chargeMack’s the man for Betfair cavalry charge

Pat Keane: Yet more grounds for concern at LeopardstownPat Keane: Yet more grounds for concern at Leopardstown

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’

Judy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joyJudy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joy

FA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus videoFA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus video

League games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for SundayLeague games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for Sunday


Lifestyle

Love may be in the air this week as Valentine’s Day looms, but Cork couple Caroline Curran and Seán Weir were lucky enough to have real-life versions of Cupid in the form of their pals.Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple

The payment of credit card bills will have been a financial priority in many Irish households in the last couple of weeks, as people got paid and turned their attention to clearing Christmas debt.Making Cents: Stay in control to get the best out of your credit card

The Thin Air Podcast: A sort of Song Exploder for Irish acts, its second season has just concluded, with Danny Carroll, a musician in his own right, talking to Junior Brother, Girl Band, Just Mustard and Soak about one of the songs.Podcast corner: Worth a listen - The top Irish culture podcasts

The tragic tale of the Cork town’s White Lady is being turned into a musical, writes Marjorie BrennanKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »