Punchestown meeting postponed for second time in three days

File photo of Punchestown Racecourse.

Tuesday’s meeting at Punchestown has been called off due to snow.

The fixture was due to be staged on Sunday, but flash flooding forced its cancellation and the card was rearranged.

However, the meeting, which was highlighted by the BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, has again been scuppered by the weather.

The track tweeted: “Following a further heavy fall of snow and with further snow showers forecast, the track at Punchestown is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”