Pravalaguna powers to easy success

By John Ryan

Leading trainer for the fourth successive year in Galway, champion trainer Willie Mullins continued in sparkling form with a double in Cork yesterday, highlighted by the easy win of odds-on favourite Pravalaguna in the featured Joe Walsh Memorial Hurdle.

Sent off 4/7 favourite, just five days after finishing seventh to Borice in the tote.com Galway Plate, the seven-year-old mare, well-suited by the race conditions, was confidently handled by stable-jockey Paul Townend, coming through to lead after the third last flight before drawing clear to slam Call Me Annie by five and a half lengths.

“She has been good to me all her life and it’s good to have her a winner again,” said Townend. “She had a hard enough race in the Plate but she had to come here – she was thrown-in.

“They went a good gallop early, but then slowed it up. She got good and keen at half-way and was jumping so quick that she wasn’t really helping me. But her class was the key and she won well.”

Pravalaguna, short of room after the fourth last flight (Tell Me Annie’s rider Liam Quinlan received a three-day improper riding ban) is likely to mix-it, over hurdles and fences, in the coming weeks, with the Guinness Kerry National likely to figure on her agenda.

The Mullins double, bringing the stable tally to twelve winners in eight days, came in the bumper when 4/5 favourite Drury, ridden by Patrick, outpointed Barnet Brook by six lengths.

Patrick explained: “She’s a half-sister to (Grade 1 winner) Champ, so it was very important to get a win with her. She’s not a middle of winter mare. A lot of the girls in the yard deserve credit for this – they’ve done a lot of work with her. I’d say she’ll go for a hurdle race somewhere now.”

Kevin Brouder earned the riding honours, completing a double on odds-on favourite Sky Marshal and longshot Miss McIlroy.

After a solid third in Galway last Monday, for which he went up 7lb., the Charles Byrnes-trained Sky Marshal justified 4/6 favouritism with an emphatic victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity maiden Hurdle, beating Pike County.

The winning rider said:

I was a bit unlucky on Give Battle, for Charles, earlier. But this horse had a good run in Galway and has been knocking on the door for a while and deserved a change of luck.

Brouder completed his double on 25/1 shot Miss McIlroy, which provided County Galway trainer Gerry Lynch with a welcome winner, in the Follow Us On Instagram Mares handicap Hurdle, proving too strong for the flattering Cailean’s Angel and opening her account at the 34th attempt.

Galway Hurdle hero Robbie Power was on the mark with Karannelle in the opening Family Run Raceday Today Mares Maiden Hurdle sparking an across-the-card double for her trainer Jessica Harrington, also successful with Bellakris in the Naas finale.

“She’s small and her jumping was a bit inconsistent, but she has a good jump in her,” said Power. “It was a very moderate race, but she quickened up well – she has flat form over six and seven furlongs. She has a high cruising speed and, when she jumps a bit slicker, she’ll be okay.”

The Ken Budds-trained veteran Here For The Craic, another winner for in-form claimer Darragh O’Keeffe, provided a 25/1 shock in the Children Under 14 Race For Free Handicap Hurdle, challenging late to beat favourite Give Battle and Let The Heirs Walk.

