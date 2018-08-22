Poet’s Word to have last word

By Darren Norris

It’s fair to say the 2018 Flat season has flattered to deceive until now but that could change today as the Juddmonte International, the feature race on day one of York’s Ebor meeting, looks an absolute belter.

A select field of eight will take their chance this afternoon but the fact Joseph O’Brien’s Irish Derby hero Latrobe is as big as 16-1 illustrates that is a Group 1 of real substance.

Latrobe is one of four three-year-olds in the field, the Classic generation also being represented by a Coral-Eclipse winner in Roaring Lion, an English 2,000 Guineas winner in Saxon Warrior, and a St James’s Palace Stakes winner in Without Parole.

Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior have met four times to date, with the score tied at 2-2. Only a neck separated them in the Eclipse but it’s understandable that Roaring Lion is shorter in the market.

John Gosden’s charge was second best to Saxon Warrior in their first two clashes but has been on an upward trajectory since winning the Dante in superb style over course and distance in May.

In contrast, having looked like the second coming when winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket at the start of the season, Saxon Warrior comes here with a bit to prove after three subsequent defeats.

You could argue that, coming just a week after Irish Derby, the Eclipse display was a fine effort but the sense is he had the run of the race at

Sandown and that Roaring Lion was value for a greater winning margin.

A further concern with Saxon Warrior is the health of the Aidan O’Brien yard.

The trainer suggested last week that he felt the well-published bug that infiltrated Ballydoyle over the last month had been dealt with but Gustav Klimt’s listless showing at Newbury last weekend was certainly wouldn’t inspire confidence.

However, in the context of this race, the bigger worry is that the 2018 Classic generation, Alpha Centauri aside, look a pretty moderate bunch.

And for one of them to prevail today, they’ll have to get the better of the teak-tough Poet’s Word.

Reaping the benefits of Michael Stoute’s famed patient approach, the five-year-old has been better than ever this season, stunning Cracksman in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot before just getting the better of stablemate Crystal Ocean in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes .

That was by some distance the race of the season to date and is unquestionably the strongest piece form on offer, a statement backed up by the fact Coronet, a solid yardstick, was nine lengths behind the front two in third.

That he had to go so deep into the torture chamber to beat Crystal Ocean 25 days’ ago is a slight concern but, on the assumption he has recovered from that mammoth effort, Poet’s Word is strongly fancied to give Stoute a seventh Juddmonte International success.

Earlier on the card, Kew Gardens will look to boost his St Leger credentials by winning the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes.

The ante-post favourite for the final Classic of the season has won his last two starts but was a late withdrawal from King George and might be best swerved given the doubts about the Aidan O’Brien yard.

Preference instead is for Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter. Having been gelded, the selection won’t be eligible for the St Leger but, having won the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in a track-record time, he brings top-class form to the table and looks sure to mount a bold bid.

Given the decisive nature of his debut victory at Goodwood last month, it’s easy to see why Watan is a short price for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

However, today’s task will require more and, at the likely prices, it might pay to side with more battle-hardened Persian Moon.

Mark Johnson’s charge was beaten on his first two starts but has won his two subsequent runs and may be able to complete the hat-trick.

The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap, the opening race of this four-day extravaganza, looks a tough puzzle for punters but Fashion Queen has decent York form and could go well on his handicap debut at a double-figure price for David O’Meara.

Selections

York 1.55: Fashion Queen (Each-way)

York 2.25: Persian Moon

York 3.00: Cross Counter (NB)

York 3.35: Poet’s Word (Nap)