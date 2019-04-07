Pics: Tiger Roll returns to Ireland after retaining Grand National

Irish racing's hero, Tiger Roll, has paraded in Summerhill in Meath after winning back-to-back Grand Nationals at Aintree yesterday.

Trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Davy Russell have returned to Ireland with the horse.

Tiger Roll was the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to win consecutive Grand Nationals, but owner Michael O'Leary is reluctant to send the nine-year-old back to Liverpool next year in a bid to equal Red Rum's record of three wins in the race.

O'Leary has intimated that Tiger Roll will be retired if he wins next year's Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham.

The homecoming of 2019 Randox Health Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll

All photos by Sportsfile.