Peregrine Run clocks up win no.17 in style at Killarney

Peregrine Run is a credit to himself and to connections, and he once again showed his liking for Killarney when completing back-to-back wins in the Grade 3 Boylesports An Riocht Chase.

Kevin Sexton always looked confident aboard Peter Fahey’s horse and after moving up to challenge at the first in the straight the ten-year-old stayed on strongly to record a fifth course success.

“To go out and win 17 races is unbelievable,” said Fahey. “We’ve had him since he was a young horse and it’s a fair achievement, and I think he’s not finished winning yet.

“He idled a bit down to the last but picked up from the back of it. But that’s him: he doesn’t do much when he gets to the front, and that’s why he’s able to run so often, and why he wins so much.

“He’ll have an entry in the Galway Plate but there’s a good chance he’ll come back here next week for mile-and-a-half amateur maiden and that will leave him qualified for handicaps and we’ll make a plan from there.”

Flat and National Hunt come alike to trainer Henry De Bromhead, who took the opener, a mares’ maiden hurdle, with Tune The Chello. Mystery Stowaway mounted a strong challenge from three out, but Robbie Power got great jumps out of his mount at the last three and won quite well at the line.

A positive ride by stable jockey Jonathan Moore helped the Gavin Cromwell-trained Friary Gold justify favouritism in the Jim Ryan Race Services Handicap Hurdle.

La Sorelita was easy to back prior to the Boylesports Mares’ Beginners’ Chase but posted a fine winning debut over the larger obstacles. Paul Townend made all aboard the grey and she easily accounted for her rivals to secure her first success for Willie Mullins, at the twelfth attempt.

Everlastingpromise impressed in winning the valuable Boylesports Bourn Vincent Memorial Handicap Chase for Darragh O’Keeffe and Enda Bolger. The six-year-old jumped off in front, conceded his advantage before the third, but was back in front after the fourth-last and soon clear for a facile success.

O’Keeffe, Bolger and winning owner JP McManus doubled up in the next race when Thatbeatsbanagher scored at the track for a second time. Brian Jordan’s Knock On Steel made his experience count when leading all the way in the finale to win well for Sean O’Keeffe.

In Roscommon, Joseph O’Brien saddled two winners, including the featured listed Lenabane Stakes with Pondus. In a race that changed dramatically inside the final couple of furlongs, he came with the best run down the outside to see off Camphor and Helvic Dream.

O’Brien’s Isotope, who ran so well in the Apprentice Derby, ran out an easy winner of the Property Partners Earley Apprentice Handicap under Mikey Sheehy. Coming from just off a strong pace, the 5-2 favourite had matters in hand early in the straight.

No Speak Alexander was impressive in the opener. On the heavy ground, she travelled beautifully and found for pressure to win by some six lengths to become the latest classy-looking juvenile for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

In the roscommonracecourse.ie Handicap Fozzy Stack added another to an impressive recent tally when Star Of Cashel, ridden by Chris Hayes, gave the trainer a sixth winner from his last 19 runners.

Noble Music gave Nenagh trainer Michael O’Meara a first winner when making all the running in the Roscommon Fillies’ Maiden. Market rival Roving Mission threatened briefly in the straight, but Declan McDonogh was comfortable all the way and did not have to be hard on his mount to win readily.

Bolivar made light work of the opposition in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Confident in his mount’s ability and stamina, Billy Lee set sail for home a long way out and his mount raced clear to win by a wide margin.

Only five horses contested the finale and the luckless Dazzling Darren lost out in a photo finish for a third time at this track this season, this time to Yulong Pearlisland, who completed a double for the Harington-Foley team.