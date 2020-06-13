News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Peaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at Curragh

Trainer Aidan O'Brien at Curragh Racecourse today. Photo: PA Wire
By Press Association
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 07:39 PM

Peaceful provided Aidan O’Brien with another Classic victory when running out an impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

On the back of Love dominating in the English equivalent at Newmarket last week, Peaceful was always in the perfect position under Seamie Heffernan.

She quickened up past Valeria Messalina well over a furlong out and never looked liked getting caught, beating Donnacha O’Brien’s Fancy Blue with So Wonderful in third.

The favourite Albigna was out of the frame.

The winner had only managed to win one of her three starts last year and was beaten a neck in Listed company at Newmarket on her final start.

However, Heffernan, who had earlier bagged a double on the card, had full confidence is his mount’s ability to stay and she was subsequently cut in the market for the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Betfair offering 11-2 from 14-1.

Fancy Blue made great late progress to give Donnacha O’Brien a great thrill so early in his training career, but Albigna never looked comfortable.

Peaceful’s success provided another notable milestone for Coolmore stallion Galileo, with the filly giving the sire his 85th Group One winner, setting a new record.

“Donnacha loved her in Thurles last year and then she went to Newmarket and couldn’t walk a yard in the heavy ground, but still kept fighting and wasn’t beaten far at the line,” said O’Brien.

“That’s the sign of a really good filly, she just wouldn’t lie down. She’s obviously very good.

She loves the ground, skipped along, and is very uncomplicated. We always thought she’d stay a lot further than a mile.

“Epsom has to be a possible, the lads will decide, but it has to be a possible for all those fillies.

“We knew he had nice fillies. They are Galileo fillies and we are just so lucky to have them. They are beautifully-bred, big, rangy, scopey fillies and they get better and better.”

O’Brien revealed next Saturday’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot could still be on the cards for the winner and said: “If she came out of it well you’d have to look at it, if the ground was nice there.

“We thought some of these fillies could back up in it. The ground is on the slow side in Ascot at the moment.

“It’s rapid the way things are happening this season and it’s very hard to make plans because it’s changing all the time. You don’t get much time to think, but it’s just great to be racing.

“So Wonderful ran well to finish third. I don’t think she’ll get much further. I thought a mile was going to be her limit.

“She’s still a maiden so we could always go back and try to win her maiden with her.”

TOPIC: Horse Racing

