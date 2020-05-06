Opportunity for Youghal and Enniscorthy greyhound tracks to secure their survival

File photo

Youghal and Enniscorthy greyhound tracks will be afforded further opportunity to secure their respective futures, the Irish Greyhound Board revealed on Wednesday.

In a strategic review of Irish greyhound racing made by economic consultants Indecon, in December of last year, the two stadia, along with the since-closed Lifford and Longford, were pinpointed as tracks which should have their funding by the Irish Greyhound Board ceased.

In light of those revelations, supporters of Youghal and Enniscorthy set about to fight for their survival. In response to the report, submissions were made by both sets of supporters and, having considered the content, Indecon agreed with some of the analysis and has deemed other points raised as being worthy of merit.

As revealed in a statement by the IGB, there were three options for the board to take with regard to the Indecon report on these submissions: They could implement the proposed restructuring as recommended in the original report; They could provide an opportunity for Youghal and Enniscorthy for a fixed period of time to address challenges/issues identified and for key performances to be set; They could decide not to implement the recommendations of the Indecon report.

Thankfully, for the sake of Youghal and Enniscorthy tracks, the IGB has opted for the second choice.

Amongst Youghal’s submissions to the original Indecon report were a voluntary reduction of €60 per race in prize money by owners, and an annual investment of €25,000 by the Youghal Track Supporters’ Club which would be in the shape of race sponsorship, the free gate, or to cover the cost of the yearly track lease.

Also included was the possibility of a merger of Youghal and Cork tracks - something which has been mooted for some time - “involving running three SIS nights in Youghal and Cork on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and IGB racing on Friday and Saturday, and estimating YTSC Lotto into Cork.”

Amongst the points raised by Enniscorthy, their submission questioned the need for the restructuring and rationalisation of the industry, suggested the reason for poor facilities in many private tracks was due to lack of funding by the IGB, and argued that financial problems arise from operating losses in IGB tracks.

While the lifeline has been given, and the Board will be further considering the matter at its July 2020 meeting, this is where the real work starts for Youghal and Enniscorthy. Implementing the changes which they have put forward and proving they have a viable future is the next step – something which should not be the sole preserve of those stadia highlighted in the report.