News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

On this day in 2018: Tiger Roll seals first Grand National history

On this day in 2018: Tiger Roll seals first Grand National history
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 06:46 AM

On April 14 2018, Tiger Roll completed his unlikely transition to Grand National hero as he triumphed in a thrilling finish to the Aintree feature.

By a Derby winner and a half-brother to a Lonsdale Cup victor, Tiger Roll looked destined to make his mark on the Flat when bought by Godolphin for 70,000 guineas as a foal in 2010.

However, he never even ran in the famous blue silks and after changing hands again and winning once for former Grand National-winning rider Nigel Hawke over hurdles, Tiger Roll was snapped up by Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud for £80,000 and his journey to Aintree really began.

Davy Russell and Tiger Roll on their way to glory in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle (Tim Ireland/PA)
Davy Russell and Tiger Roll on their way to glory in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle (Tim Ireland/PA)

It was far from a straight line though, with Grade One glory in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham followed by a tough first season in full company and a swift switch to fences, where he again secured a Festival win in the National Hunt Chase over a marathon four miles.

That win set the wheels in motion for trainer Gordon Elliott, who then plotted a route to Aintree the following season that included a warm-up win in the cross country chase at the Festival.

Lining up as a 10-1 shot in the National, Davy Russell sat quietly through the early stages and had to survive a slightly hairy moment when he lost his irons, but he looked a likely winner when bounding into the lead after jumping the last.

Tiger Roll (right) just fended off Pleasant Company (David Davies/PA)
Tiger Roll (right) just fended off Pleasant Company (David Davies/PA)

Around six lengths clear at the famous elbow, Tiger Roll started to toil on the long run to the line and it looked as though the relentless Pleasant Company was going to grab the glory.

However, Tiger Roll stuck his neck out gamely to triumph by a head and spark joyous celebrations for Elliott and O’Leary.

Indeed, O’Leary extended the party on his Ryanair flight home that night, offering all the passengers on the plane back to Dublin a free drink in acknowledgement of Tiger Roll’s success.

Tiger Roll took the same route to Aintree in 2019, bagging another Festival success before rolling on to the National, where he became the first back-to-back winner since Red Rum in 1973 and ’74.

Two wins is enough to ensure Tiger Roll goes down as a National legend, but he was on course to bid for a third when the coronavirus pandemic saw the meeting called off.

Elliott remains hopeful of the chance at a hat-trick in 2021.

READ MORE

Cello saved Holocaust survivor from the gas chamber

More on this topic

Ruby Walsh: So, what will things be like when incremental reverse kicks in?Ruby Walsh: So, what will things be like when incremental reverse kicks in?

Q&A: ‘The key is not to overthink things. The big day is just the same as any other day in my head’Q&A: ‘The key is not to overthink things. The big day is just the same as any other day in my head’

HRI introduces support services for racing industry workersHRI introduces support services for racing industry workers

A Grand National, and commentary, that survives the test of timeA Grand National, and commentary, that survives the test of time

AintreeGrand NationalTiger RollTOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Glynn recovers from Covid-19 but Galway career may be overGlynn recovers from Covid-19 but Galway career may be over

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Tottenham insist they will not sell Harry Kane to Manchester United this summerTottenham insist they will not sell Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer

On this day: Tiger Woods wins the Masters – and changes golf foreverOn this day: Tiger Woods wins the Masters – and changes golf forever


Lifestyle

Cork musician Brian Deady recorded his latest album in Memphis, writes Ed PowerBrian Deady: Moving far away to feel right at home

We asked the director of an Irish wildlife park what he made of the controversial Netflix series. Not surprisingly, he had some strong opinions, writes Des O’DriscollIrish wildlife expert shares his view on Tiger King series

'I fell into broadcasting by chance. Growing up in rural Ireland in the 70s and 80s, careers in television weren’t exactly on our radar.'This Much I Know: Maura Derrane, broadcaster

With the Covid-19 restrictions having a seismic effect on the Irish economy, the Government has brought in a number of measures to help. For people who remain in work but whose income is being supported by these measures, the arrangements are largely being made between the employer and the State.Making Cents: Navigating the new employment subsidies

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »