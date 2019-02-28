Off The Beaten Track: ‘I like the young horses and working with the raw material’

A pre-trainer is the underage coach of horse racing, responsible for getting youngsters comfortable with a bridle, bit and saddle, making them comfortable rides, ironing out any kinks.

In much the same way as the senior manager should not have to teach a footballer how to solo, a racehorse trainer should be able to get on with the business of getting his or her charge fit for the track.

In the past, when there was considerably less racing and the biggest yard might have had no more than 60 horses, trainers did everything. Now, they just don’t have the time and, with the numbers at the major operations in the hundreds, it has become essential to sub-contract this key service.

Dick Brabazon is one of the best around. Last year, his graduates garnered 75 races between them, with Exultant topping the year off nicely by landing the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase. Known as Irishcorrespondent when third in the Irish 2000 Guineas two years ago, the former Michael Halford-trained gelding has already triumphed twice this year, with a second Group 1 included at Sha Tin, as he brought his tally of earnings to almost £3.2m.

Pre-trainer Dick Brabazon. Picture: Healy Racing

Another who learned the ropes at Rangers Lodge on The Curragh was Snow Fairy. A globetrotter, the remarkable Ed Dunlop-trained filly made almost £4m and bagged six Group 1s in four countries. One of those came as she completed the Oaks double, just a few hundred yards up from where she spent her formative months. Lord Shanakill and Curtain Call are just some of the other top-class performers that were taught the ropes by Brabazon and his highly-skilled team.

Some of his pupils go on to prosper over jumps and it would be something else if the Holden family’s Ex Patriot were to make one of his Cheltenham Festival entries pay.

“I always liked taking my time with a horse,” explains Brabazon. “I like the young horses. I love working with the raw material. It’s completely different to training. The trainers have to kick on. Our job is get them going in a straight line, teach them the basics, having them in some sort of shape and ready for training.

Having said that, we bring them on as far as an owner wants us to bring them on. Some of them we’d gallop out at The Curragh and they’re ready for action when they go to the trainer. Others just want them backed (accustomed to being sat on), riding quietly and take them then.

He does have a restricted licence to train himself and invariably registers a few winners a season — Path Of Silver was a particularly faithful servant, while Waterboy might be one to follow this term — but his pre-training responsibilities mean he must confine himself to summer fare. Training is a hobby. Pre-training is the job and he loves the unpredictability of it all. Just like any classroom, you have precocious ones, late bloomers and those that will never get the hang of it.

“If you got a backward horse or a horse with a bit of an issue, there’s not much point them going to a trainer. I have some leftovers from last year’s crop that are three-year-olds now. Either they were backward or they had an injury. Yet, the early ones went out of here before Christmas.”

He has clients from all over the world and is optimistic that some of his ex-pupils will shine when the turf flat campaign gets under way next month.

“There’s great excitement. It’s hard to name a star for this year, but we’ve agreed we’d a super bunch. If we don’t produce good ones this year, we’ll be shocked. Jessie [Harrington] got a good few of them. Richard Hannon got another one that goes very nicely.

“It’s early days of course and you’re only guessing. You’ve no idea where the good one comes from, you could read it all wrong.

“They change so much, but for the fun of it, you have opinions from the start and the riders have opinions from the minute they get up on them. If you find several riders are coming back to you saying ‘this is lovely’, you sit up and take note. If it goes the other way and a rider says ‘I don’t like this’ and you switch riders and you try a few people and they all agree, ‘this has no action, I don’t like it’, you’re struggling then.

“If we wrote down our list, we’d all agree on the best ones.”

The ‘we’ is critical. Staff are continuously highlighted as the most serious challenge facing the equine industry. Having good riders with an understanding of, and empathy with, the horse is imperative in Brabazon’s job, but the 62-year-old says that he has been fortunate in this regard.

You don’t keep them forever and it’s a game where people come and go, but I’ve been very lucky the last while that I have people that can ride, but I just have to have them. It’s all very well putting in the facilities. We’ve everything railed, the lunging ring has a big fence around it, everything is as controlled as possible, but you can’t get away from the riding, no matter what facilities you have.

Brabazon’s grandfather Cecil moved to Rangers Lodge in 1927 and became champion trainer. His father, Aubrey also trained many winners, but it is as one of the leading jockeys of his era that Aubrey is best known.

A legendary figure over jumps and on the flat — think Frankie Dettori and Ruby Walsh doing battle on a regular basis — he was joint champion with Martin Molony in both codes in Ireland in 1946. He enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Vincent O’Brien and secured his place in history by navigating O’Brien’s Cottage Rake to three Gold Cup victories in a row.

Just a couple of months after Cottage Rake’s third Gold Cup, Aubrey triumphed in the Irish 2000 Guineas on the level, on Mighty Ocean, for Darby Rogers.

“He was a great storyteller,” says Dick of his late father. “My mother used to interrupt him and say ‘that’s not true at all’, but dad’s stories were probably a bit better than the original, if you know what I mean! It was great. He gave you the flavour of so much. As he said, he rode with the champion jockeys from Gordon Richards up to Lester [Piggott] and that’s just on the flat. He had opinions on all the riders.”

Who did he consider the greatest?

“He reckoned the best flat jockey of them all was Tommy Burns, father of TP. He was the next-door neighbour and he probably looked up to him as a kid, but he never deviated from that. He said he was superb, the best.

“He said Jack Moloney was the best jump jockey. He’d have been an old rider when dad was starting and he might have been the sort of father figure he looked up to. He’d great time for Martin Molony, who was his great rival, but I think he was too busy trying to beat him to admire him.

“He never boasted, but the nearest he got to it was talking about Cottage Rake’s third Gold Cup. Finnure was meant to be the speed horse. It was a crawl of a race. He was in front and they were waiting behind.

“At the top of the hill at Cheltenham, he kicked on the bend. He said it was the only place you shouldn’t move. Everyone else would get around the bend, get balanced and then go. He said the only one way he could shock them was to go on the bend. He gave Cottage Rake a kick and got about 10 lengths and Finnure never got near him. He was sort of proud of that ride.”

Dick had just the one winner as a rider himself before size intervened, but was thrilled to suit up alongside the likes of Michael Kinane and Christy Roche.

The greatest thrill of all now, though is, watching the Rangers Lodge graduates do the business.

“We still call them our horses, even though they’re long gone.”

Long gone they may be, but the influence endures.