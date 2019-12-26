News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Notebook pens convincing Leopardstown victory as Laurina disappoints

Rachel Blackmore onboard Notebook on the way to winning. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane
By Press Association
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Notebook continued his unbeaten record over fences with a convincing victory in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Having won twice at Punchestown, Notebook had no trouble stepping up to Grade One company, in the process taking the scalp of Fakir D’oudairies and Laurina.

Given a confident ride by Rachael Blackmore, Notebook (7-1) travelled well throughout the race as Djingle set the pace.

Making her move after the third-last fence, Blackmore sent Henry de Bromhead’s six-year-old to the front at two out, from Royal Rendezvous and Fakir D’oudairies. Those two got close, which resulted in Mark Walsh briefly losing an iron on the latter.

Notebook was gone and went on to score by a length and a half from Fakir D’oudairies, while Laurina never got into it and was a big disappointment.

It was a big-race double for Blackmore and De Bromhead following the success of Aspire Tower in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

Notebook was slashed in price to 5-1 for the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair and RaceBets.

