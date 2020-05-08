News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Noel Meade: 'Always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated'

Noel Meade: 'Always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated'
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Q: What was your childhood ambition?

A: I wanted to be a jockey but as I was not any good, I had to change my mind.

Q: Growing up, who was your sporting hero?

A: Tom Dreaper.

Q: Do you have a mentor?

A: Not really but I have a few very good friends over the years who have been a great help to me. Two of those who are not with us anymore were Noel Keating and John O’Meara.

Q: What or where is your happy place?

A:  Watching fast horses coming up the gallop on a sunny day.

Q: What sparked your love of racing?

A: I just was horse mad from day one even though nobody in the family had anything to do with them.

Q: What horse put you on the map?

A: There are three that would stand out: Sweet Mint won at Royal Ascot in 1978. Our first runner at The Royal meeting and a winner! Pinchhitter won two Galway Hurdles which were very special while Steel Duke won the Savel Begs Stakes and won a stack of races at various Galway Festivals, a race-meeting I love.

Q: Who is your favourite horse?

A: Harchibald. He won five Grade 1 races for us including two Christmas Hurdles at Kempton and two Fighting Fifth hurdles at Newcastle. He was beaten by a nose in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle in 2005 – the dual champion hurdle winner was ahead of him (Hardy Eustace) and a champion hurdle winner in waiting was behind him (Brave Inca). It is one of the best Champion Hurdles I have ever seen.

Q: Describe the feeling of training your first winner?

A: I actually rode my first winner; it was a horse called Tu Va in Wexford in 1970 and it was the best feeling you can imagine! I named my yard after him.

Q: What is your most memorable racing moment?

A: I think it was Pinchhitter winning my first Galway Hurdle in 1981, his owner, Finbarr Cahill, was a great pal of mine, and still is...he knew how to celebrate it!

Q: What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?

A: Navan of course, followed by Fairyhouse.

Q: If you weren’t a trainer what would you be?

A: I think the answer to that is “very hard to live with”.

Q: If you could train one horse, what would it be?

A: Nijinsky on the flat and Kauto Star over jumps 

Q: How do you cope with pressure?

A: Barry Geraghty says pressure is for tyres.

Q: How do you stay motivated?

A: I just love what I do, watching young horses come along and always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated.

Q: How do you deal with dips in form?

A: I try not to think about it too much.

Q: Can you give us a Netflix/film recommendation?

A: The Last Czars 

Q: What is your guilty pleasure?

A: A nice bottle of red!

Q: Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?

A: ‘And When I die’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears;

‘I believe in you’ by Don Williams;

‘I’ve never been to me’ by Charlene.

Q: What person do you admire the most and why?

A: J.P. McManus - He gives so much to so many people and much more than people ever know. He has been lucky enough to make a lot of money, but he does spread it around.

Q: Favourite dinner?

A: A medium rare T-bone steak with Kerr Pinks and my wife, Derville’s cauliflower cheese, with a nice bottle of red.

Q: Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?

A: I like going on holidays in Ireland - I love Galway and Kerry, and abroad I like Italy.

Q: What ambitions do you still have?

A: I would love to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Hurdle.

Q: What is the hidden gem of County Meath?

A: The lovely green grass! I hear people talking about the beauty of Connemara but give me green fields any day of the week.

Q: When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?

A: Happiness - I adore where I live!

Q: How are you occupying your time during the Covid-19 restrictions?

A: We have about 30-35 flat horses in training which takes up most of the morning, then painting and doing general maintenance around the yard and House.

Q: If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?

A: Stay safe and follow the advice no matter how difficult it is - the advice is for your own safety.

Q: If you were to go back to when you were 20 years old and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

A: Give yourself plenty of time to think about any important decision you will have to make!

Q: Favourite saying/quote?

A: Enjoy life - You’ll be dead for millions and millions of years!

Source: HRI 

READ MORE

Horse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption date

More on this topic

Horse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption dateHorse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption date

No fair crack of the whip for bloodstock industryNo fair crack of the whip for bloodstock industry

Picture Perfect: ‘Everyone has the dream of calling the desk and telling them to hold the front page’Picture Perfect: ‘Everyone has the dream of calling the desk and telling them to hold the front page’

Tom Hogan Q&A: 'Training racehorses can be months of hard work for moments of glory'Tom Hogan Q&A: 'Training racehorses can be months of hard work for moments of glory'


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

GAA tells clubs €6m insurance must be paidGAA tells clubs €6m insurance must be paid

Five Saracens players apologise after breaking social distancing rulesFive Saracens players apologise after breaking social distancing rules

Latest: League of Ireland top four tournament in the offingLatest: League of Ireland top four tournament in the offing

Horse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption dateHorse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption date


Lifestyle

The lockdown has had a huge impact on the culture sector. Des O’Driscoll spoke to some of those running venues, galleries and theatres in Cork about the challenges they’ve faced, and what is going to happen in the future.Theatres, bars and museums: the state of the (Cork arts) nation

Sorting Out Cork People for AgesAsk Audrey: 'I haven’t bribed a Guard since the New Twopothouse Drug Cartel incident'

David Norris is not about to leave his funeral to chance or indeed to anyone else to orgainse. He has planned every detail, right down to the eulogy, which he will deliver himself — it’s already recorded.The Shape I'm In: Senator, David Norris

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »