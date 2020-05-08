Noel Meade: 'Always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated'

I wanted to be a jockey but as I was not any good, I had to change my mind.
Tom Dreaper.
Not really but I have a few very good friends over the years who have been a great help to me. Two of those who are not with us anymore were Noel Keating and John O’Meara.
Watching fast horses coming up the gallop on a sunny day.
: I just was horse mad from day one even though nobody in the family had anything to do with them.
There are three that would stand out: Sweet Mint won at Royal Ascot in 1978. Our first runner at The Royal meeting and a winner! Pinchhitter won two Galway Hurdles which were very special while Steel Duke won the Savel Begs Stakes and won a stack of races at various Galway Festivals, a race-meeting I love.
Harchibald. He won five Grade 1 races for us including two Christmas Hurdles at Kempton and two Fighting Fifth hurdles at Newcastle. He was beaten by a nose in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle in 2005 – the dual champion hurdle winner was ahead of him (Hardy Eustace) and a champion hurdle winner in waiting was behind him (Brave Inca). It is one of the best Champion Hurdles I have ever seen.
I actually rode my first winner; it was a horse called Tu Va in Wexford in 1970 and it was the best feeling you can imagine! I named my yard after him.
I think it was Pinchhitter winning my first Galway Hurdle in 1981, his owner, Finbarr Cahill, was a great pal of mine, and still is...he knew how to celebrate it!
Navan of course, followed by Fairyhouse.
: I think the answer to that is “very hard to live with”.
Nijinsky on the flat and Kauto Star over jumps
Barry Geraghty says pressure is for tyres.
I just love what I do, watching young horses come along and always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated.
I try not to think about it too much.
The Last Czars
A nice bottle of red!
‘And When I die’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears;
‘I believe in you’ by Don Williams;
‘I’ve never been to me’ by Charlene.
J.P. McManus - He gives so much to so many people and much more than people ever know. He has been lucky enough to make a lot of money, but he does spread it around.
A medium rare T-bone steak with Kerr Pinks and my wife, Derville’s cauliflower cheese, with a nice bottle of red.
I like going on holidays in Ireland - I love Galway and Kerry, and abroad I like Italy.
I would love to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Hurdle.
The lovely green grass! I hear people talking about the beauty of Connemara but give me green fields any day of the week.
Happiness - I adore where I live!
: We have about 30-35 flat horses in training which takes up most of the morning, then painting and doing general maintenance around the yard and House.
Stay safe and follow the advice no matter how difficult it is - the advice is for your own safety.
Give yourself plenty of time to think about any important decision you will have to make!
Enjoy life - You’ll be dead for millions and millions of years!