Navan tips: Nullifier can make most of better draw

Nullifier trainer Ger Lyons. Healy Racing Photo

There is a decent card this afternoon in Navan and Nullifier get the nap to take the Bohermeen Handicap for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane.

A thrice-raced juvenile, he won on his third outing, racing clear in the closing stages to win a course and distance maiden on yielding-to-soft ground.

He was quite well backed on his return to action, on Irish Derby Day, but was drawn on the far side and had to do much of the work in the small group. His effort petered out late on, but it was a promising return nonetheless and one he should step forward from.

Any rain which has fallen in the last few days will do no harm to his chance and, from a better draw this time, he should be able to sit handy behind the pace and pounce late. Rockingham winner Strong Johnson is bidding for a hat-trick this season and should go well again, though Tide Of Time is worth considering if the ground softens appreciably.

The opener is a fascinating maiden in which Los Andes can continue the great run of Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley. Well touted prior to his debut, he gave himself no chance with a tardy start but showed real potential to take fifth place behind Ides Of August.

With a better start, he can show his true worth. Brazil, who is a full brother to former Irish Derby and Doncaster St Leger winner Capri, makes his debut for Ballydoyle and could, of course, be anything.

Prisoner’s Dilemma can take the second race, the Wilkinstown Handicap. Johnny Levins’ runner won a Naas handicap late last month, despite having a terrible draw, and doesn’t look harshly treated off a 7lb higher mark. He has plenty of scope for further improvement and the return to a mile should suit. Annexation, also a winner last month, is 12lbs higher but much respected.

Kodigreen makes appeal on her first start of the season, in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Trained by Joe Murphy, whose horses are running well, she was unplaced in three runs last season but was a real eye-catcher on her second outing, when fifth behind Royal Dornoch.

She showed pace to challenge a furlong out that day but didn’t quite get home over seven furlongs. That was a good maiden, won by the now 110-rated Royal Dornoch, with a number of smart horses in front of her. She earned a rating of 80, will be suited by the drop in trip for today’s race, and should put up a bold show.

I Am Thunder was well backed on debut and ran a fine race to finish third behind Illetas. A small step up will put him in the mix.